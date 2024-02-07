NAVSUP and Army Contracting Command enhance Contracting Together; Industry days set for March

Photo By Sgt. Tanner Dibble | A U.S. Marine Corps light armored vehicle, attached to the 26th Marine Expeditionary...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Tanner Dibble | A U.S. Marine Corps light armored vehicle, attached to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) is offloaded from a landing craft air cushion at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Oct. 9, 2023. Components of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group and 26th MEU(SOC) are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tanner Dibble) see less | View Image Page

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. -- Naval Supply Systems Command’s (NAVSUP) Contracting Department and the Army Contracting Command (ACC) signed a memorandum of agreement Feb. 2 to enhance contracting efforts via a Worldwide Expeditionary Multiple Award Contract (WEXMAC).



NAVSUP introduced the WEXMAC approach to contracting to facilitate naval expeditionary customers’ requests for more agile and timely contracting support for their forces on missions in austere and remote locations across the globe. This innovative initiative transformed contracting approaches for short-fused, unit-level supply and services requirements in austere overseas locations. Although the initial WEXMAC was intended to support Navy expeditionary forces, contracting offices across all services found the initial WEXMAC to be a strategic and flexible solution to support forward-deployed joint forces. As a result, the initial WEXMAC swiftly evolved into critical, external support contract for forward-deployed forces. The initial WEXMAC has executed over 380 task orders for $93.4 million in obligations in 80 countries worldwide. Notably, the initial WEXMAC was pivotal in non-combatant evacuation operations (NEO) in Afghanistan and Sudan.



Since Russia invaded Ukraine, ACC has executed over 150 WEXMAC task orders for $45 million in obligations to support U.S. European Command’s shaping and deterrence activities. This has led to a wealth of boots-on-ground WEXMAC execution knowledge gained by ACC.



“WEXMAC is a valuable tool for our contracting officers to meet emergent requirements in a volatile, uncertain, complex, and ambiguous world,” said Brigadier General Christine Beeler, commanding general, ACC.



As ACC and NAVSUP continued to collaborate and learn from each other’s organization, both organizations identified the need to enhance the WEXMAC by incorporating places of performance within the United States and outlying territories, strengthening the performance work statement, and establishing a WEXMAC Joint Acquisition Team between ACC and NAVSUP.



The WEXMAC Joint Acquisition Team, comprising experts from NAVSUP, the ACC, and other key stakeholders, ensures seamless execution. By combining the strengths of different services, this team approach will maximize efficiency, reduce redundancies, and enhance overall effectiveness.



“A WEXMAC Joint Acquisition Team approach will support mutual contractor capability-building by establishing a shared vendor pool and processes,” NAVSUP Assistant Commander for Contracting Mark Bennington said.



The NAVSUP and ACC’s WEXMAC Joint Acquisition Team MOA is the beginning step to the WEXMAC follow-on contract. NAVSUP will be hosting WEXMAC industry days in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania March 27-28 to support the development of the acquisition plan. The WEXMAC industry days will afford a valuable opportunity for NAVSUP and ACC to deliver an overview of their organizations and WEXMAC follow-on contracting opportunities. Interested contractors are available to view the sources sought notification on SAM.GOV at https://sam.gov/opp/d702fe7cf23e4144b399e006d117ec06/view.



NAVSUP is headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employs a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 25,000 military and civilian personnel. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor & family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. Learn more at www.navsup.navy.mil, www.facebook.com/navsup and https://twitter.com/navsupsyscom.