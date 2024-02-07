NAS JRB Fort Worth teams up with Westworth Village to move F/A-18A Hornet to City Hall.

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, Texas—Members of Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth and the City of Westworth Village relocated a decommissioned F/A-18A Hornet to Westworth Village City Hall Jan. 25, 2024.



The process of relocating the iconic F/A-18A Hornet began at 9:30 a.m. and ended at 1:30 p.m. It required a crane to lift the aircraft onto the road, where an aircraft tug towed it through the city, ultimately reaching City Hall. This successful four-hour endeavor was made possible by the coordinated efforts of various commands from NAS JRB Fort Worth, the City of Westworth Village, and officers from the Westover Hills Police Department.



The McDonnell Douglas F/A-18A Hornet will serve as an aerial static display at the entrance of Westworth Village City Hall for community members to enjoy and will be maintained by the City of Westworth Village.



“Westworth Village’s citizens are proud and excited to have received the Navy’s gift of the F/A-18 Hornet to our city hall. This enthusiasm will only build in the next couple of months, as the aircraft is repainted in exact Blue Angels’ livery,” expressed Westworth Village Mayor Kelly Jones. “This aircraft is yet another positive step as we try to build a civic center and sense of community spirit at city hall.”

Jones also had some words of gratitude for those who made this relocation possible.

“I must give special thanks to Captains McLean and Hufstetler for initiating and finalizing the gift, Commander Kuhrt for being the ‘fixer’ in arranging all the logistics, and especially to the ‘heavy equipment’ Marines for volunteering to move the aircraft to City Hall,” said Jones.

The successful relocation of the all-weather supersonic, twin-engine, carrier-capable, multi-role combat aircraft from NAS JRB Fort Worth to Westworth Village City Hall marks a significant achievement for all parties involved. This relocation allows for the iconic plane to be enjoyed by many at its new location at 311 Burton Hill Rd, next door to Burton Hill Elementary.

