81st Medical Group, 575th AES team up for aeromedical evacuation training

A team of 23 airmen from the 81st Medical Group, Keesler Air Force Base, Biloxi, Mississippi, and instructors from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron from Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, participated in a joint aeromedical training exercise on Feb. 1.



The training provided the clinical staff at the Medical Group with hands-on experience in essential tasks related to patient evacuation and patient airlift operations.



"Our training today is imperative for warfighting readiness and global patient movement," said Senior Master Sgt. Maya Guillen-Knox, 375th AETS senior enlisted leader. "The medics, nurses, and support staff need to know they have a critical role in patient evacuation. Joint training like this enables superior enroute medical care across all levels, and we want them to be prepared!"



The training covered four critical areas: patient preparation, patient bagging procedures, anti-hijacking actions, and patient loading.



Patient Preparation and Loading



The ground medical team confirms that all patients are correctly identified, and that essential information is annotated in their medical charts. They also ensure patients have the proper safety gear and movement items before the mission.



How patients are loaded aboard the aircraft is also important in ensuring their safety.



Airmen Gabriel Flores, a labor and delivery technician with the medical group, attended the training.



"The training was very informative on the career field and what a real mission would consist of," the Chicago native said. "I found it very convincing how amazing and opportunistic this career field can be for those who are interested, like myself."





Baggage Procedures



It is essential to transport the patient safely and ensure that their personal effects and all required medical equipment accompany them.



"We are training on the C-17 today, which can simultaneously accommodate up to 36 litter (stretcher) or seats for up to 90 ambulatory patients. You can imagine the volume of personal items that could accompany a patient," said Guillen-Knox. "The medical staff must ensure the right items, including medical equipment, go with the correct patient."



Anti-hijacking operations



The medics transporting patients are tasked to ensure that the appropriate steps are taken to ensure the safety of the aircraft and that patients have nothing that may pose a hazard to themselves, the aircraft, or the staff, similar to FAA rules on commercial flights," Guillen-Knox said.



Another member of team Keesler shared his enthusiasm for the training.



"We are excited to have the opportunity to get this essential training for our team," said 81st Medical Group's Inpatient Operations Squadron Senior Enlisted Leader and 4N(medics) functional manager Master Sgt. Michael J. Shamp. "This was great training for our new airmen and our seasoned officers. This training has not been available for over the two years I've been here at the Medical Group."



The AE's mission is to provide mission-critical, time-sensitive enroute care to patients to and between medical facilities," said 375th AETS Commander Col. Blake Putnam. "I commend the medical group's leadership and team members, many of whom came in despite it being their day off. It is essential to learn how to integrate the care they will provide in the air and the care provided upon transition to the higher echelon of care."

Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024