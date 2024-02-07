NRL Announces New Associate Director of Research for Ocean and Atmospheric Science and Technology

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) announces the appointment of Christoph Englert, Ph.D., as the next Associate Director of Research for Ocean and Atmospheric Science and Technology.



The directorate serves as the research lead for the Navy in ocean and atmospheric sciences with special strengths in physical oceanography, marine geosciences, ocean acoustics, marine meteorology, space sciences, and remote oceanic and atmospheric sensing. The directorate is responsible for administrative and technical support to major activities in Washington, D.C.; Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; and Monterey, California.



“My goals are to continue to develop the directorate’s ability to advance key science and to provide critical capabilities to the fleet.” said Englert. “In addition, I plan on tightening the connection between research and operations, balancing technology pull with innovative, basic science.”



Englert joined NRL’s Space Science Division in 2001 and served as an instrument scientist for a space shuttle instrument flown in 2002. This project led to a novel upper atmospheric wind sensor, led by Dr. Englert and flown on the NASA ICON satellite mission, launched in 2019. Dr. Englert was also part of a three-year, multi-division and multi-institution effort to demonstrate 72-hour forecasting of the Earth’s ionosphere, an effort that involved new sensors, observations, data analysis, data assimilation, upper-atmospheric modelling and forecasting, toward new capabilities for the Navy.



He worked with Space Shuttle crews and has had the opportunity to lead space flight instrumentation projects, developing them from an initial idea all the way to the interpretation of the data. He has enjoyed working with world class scientists and engineers on projects of national importance.“I am very pleased Dr. Englert has agreed to take on the increased responsibilities and accepted this NRL leadership position. This directorate performs basic and applied research, as well as advanced development, to improve our understanding, and to develop new technologies and new applications in the natural environment, from the sea floor through the entire water column, to the atmosphere and to space.” said Bruce Danly, Ph.D., Director of Research, “I look forward to working closely with Dr. Englert in the months and years ahead.”



Englert holds a graduate degree in physics from the Technical University of Munich and a doctorate degree (summa cum laude) in physics from the University of Bremen. He is the recipient of a 2007 Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, a 2007 Department of the Navy Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Award, two NASA Group Achievement Awards (2008/2021), a 2010 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Space Systems Award, and a 2014 Federal Technology Transfer Award.



Additionally, he is the author or co-author of over 100 peer-reviewed scientific publications and holds six patents in the fields of space science and instrumentation. Englert is a Senior Member of Optica; a member of the American Geophysical Union; a member of Sigma Xi and past president of its NRL chapter. He also serves as the Focus Area Coordinator of Space Research and Space Technology in the NRL Science and Technology Base Program, the chair of the Department of the Navy Space Experiment Review Board, and the vice-chair of the NASA Heliophysics Advisory Committee.





About the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory



NRL is a scientific and engineering command dedicated to research that drives innovative advances for the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps from the seafloor to space and in the information domain. NRL is located in Washington, D.C. with major field sites in Stennis Space Center, Mississippi; Key West, Florida; Monterey, California, and employs approximately 3,000 civilian scientists, engineers and support personnel.



For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 13:18 Story ID: 463693 Location: US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NRL Announces New Associate Director of Research for Ocean and Atmospheric Science and Technology, by Mary Hamisevicz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.