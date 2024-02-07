CIWT Releases Information Warfare Mobile Training App

Courtesy Photo | CIWT Knowledge Port Mobile App provides access to downloadable content for use afloat...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | CIWT Knowledge Port Mobile App provides access to downloadable content for use afloat or ashore, on-line or off-line, currently for Information Systems Technician, Cryptologic Technician Maintenance, and Information Warfare Officer, rating training manuals (RTMs), officer training manuals (OTMs), handbooks, non-resident training courses (NRTCs) and other learning materials. The CIWT Knowledge Port Mobile App is available in the Navy App Locker, the iPhone App Store, and is available for Android users through the Google Play Store. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) released their Information Warfare (IW) mobile training application on Feb. 12, to help Sailors study and complete training requirements while on the go.



The CIWT Knowledge Port Mobile App located in the Navy App Locker provides access to downloadable content for use afloat or ashore, on-line or off-line, currently for Information Systems Technician, Cryptologic Technician Maintenance, and Information Warfare Officer, rating training manuals (RTMs), officer training manuals (OTMs), handbooks, non-resident training courses (NRTCs) and other learning materials.



“The courses on the app are also available on Navy eLearning (NEL), which mirrors training on our application,” said Neil Watson, CIWT’s Training Requirements RTM/OTM App leader. “The app and NEL are not connected, so enrollees will have to complete their courses using the same method that they used to enroll in the training (either on the app or on NEL). This courseware contains standardized procedures that fulfill requirements for basic rate training geared towards advancement and level of knowledge increases, which should enhance fleet readiness.”



The CIWT Knowledge Port Mobile App, which began development in June 2023 with Program Executive Office Enterprise Information Systems, fills a need to have learning materials available for Sailors during their off time, and does not require the user to be logged in to a computer at work. App developers plan to continue creating additional unclassified courses and training materials for the other IW enlisted ratings and officer designators.



“Enlisted and officer training manuals were included in the app to provide a baseline Level of Knowledge (LoK) and help to educate accession-level enlisted personnel and officers in their duties and responsibilities, as they become a part of the Navy Information Warfare Enterprise,” said Mr. Sam Kelley, training requirements program director for CIWT.



After completing training modules, users will receive course completion certificates that can be sent automatically to their Electronic Training Jacket (ETJ) to receive credit for the course and fulfill mandatory training requirements for promotion.



“The Navy needs its information warfare professionals trained and ready to enable optimal performance of information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations,” said Capt. Chris Bryant, Commanding Officer of CIWT. “Check out the CIWT Knowledge Port Mobile App, and if you're rating or officer designator is represented, use the training provided on the app to keep your knowledge current within your IW specialty.”



CIWT Knowledge Port Mobile App is available in the iPhone App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ciwt-knowledge-port/id6451449029?platform=iphone and is available for Android users through the Google Play Store https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=mil.navy.ciwt.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains more than 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, cyber warfare technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.