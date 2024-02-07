Capt. Scott Announces NAVFAC Southwest's First Quarter 2024 Sailor Selectees

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott announced the command's selectees for Sailor of the Quarter, Junior Sailor of the Quarter, and Blue Jacket of the Quarter for the first quarter of 2024.



Sailor of the Quarter recipient is Builder 1st Class Zavier Favila, who is performing brilliantly as an LPO at 32nd Street, where he is leading 10 Sailors through daily tasking and training. He worked closely with STEM during the Commands First Bring Your Family to Work event showing off the capabilities of Seabee Divers.



Junior Sailor of the Quarter recipient is Builder 2nd Class Christian Murillo, who is performing as an Engineering Technician at Naval Base Point Loma. He is overseeing eight different projects through various stages of completions valued at 8.2M. He also obtained both OSHA 1207, 1209, and the EM-385 qualifications during this time quarter.



Blue Jacket of the Quarter recipient is Builder Construction Man Apprentice Jayce Wilton, who is serving as a crew leader at Naval Base Point Loma. Due to initiative and positive attitude, he is upholding challenging leadership positions normally above his paygrade. He was able to able to take-on four short fused and highly visible projects, completing on time, on budget and with positive customer feedback.



"Keep charging, enablers of operational readiness," said Scott.

