Army CID Special Agents Attend NATO Military Police Crime Investigation Forum

Special Agents from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division's, Europe Field Office, attended the NATO military Police Crime Investigation Forum in Bydgoszcz, Poland Feb. 07, 2024.



Assistant Special Agent-in-Charge Christopher Willets of the Europe Field office and Special Agents Miller and Gomez of the Cyber Field Office, were invited as subject matter experts and taught subjects ranging from cryptocurrency and the darknet, to geofence search warrants and investigations. The forum was attended by police officers from the countries of Poland, Czechoslovakia, Estonia, Great Britain, Croatia, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Latvia, Netherlands, Slovakia, and Slovenia.



Willets said “Crime is not confined to the perimeters of Army installations or international borders. This forum gave us the opportunity to show our best practices and strengthen our international law enforcement partnerships. We are thankful for these partnerships and appreciate the collaborative efforts to help each other identify, disrupt, dissuade, and dismantle criminal activities.”



The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is a premiere federal law enforcement agency consisting of nearly 3,000 personnel assigned to 124 world-wide locations, responsible for felony criminal investigations and operations; war crimes and terrorism investigations, criminal intelligence collection and analysis; cybercrime investigations and operations; multi-dimensional forensic support; and protective service operations for the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high risk personnel.

