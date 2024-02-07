CATC: Army Weaponeering Course

Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Army Soldiers attended the Army Weaponeering Certification course provided by the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | U.S. Army Soldiers attended the Army Weaponeering Certification course provided by the Combined Arms Training Center in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Jan. 25, 2024. CATC offers individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army and host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany— U.S. Army Soldiers participated in an Army Weaponeering Certification (AWC) course administered by the Combined Arms Training Center (CATC), Jan. 25, 2024, at Grafenwoehr, Germany.



AWC educates Fire Support and Targeting personnel on concepts, methods, and tools to determine ammunition solutions intended to achieve appropriate effects on the target.



“This course is not available here in Grafenwoehr, so we coordinate with CATC to establish a Mobile Training Team (MTT) from the Continental United States (CONUS) to come out to give this training opportunity for Soldiers,” said Staff Sgt. Barry Puma. “This course is extremely beneficial to Officers, Warrant Officers, Noncommissioned Officers and their organizations.”



CATC incorporates a quality management system into all aspects of coordinating, conducting, and supporting training. They also provide sustained, high-quality training to U.S., allies and partner nation militaries.



During the course, Soldiers learn to analyze tactical and operational targets, examine available attack assets to develop specific weapon-target pairs, apply appropriate target acquisition devices, and validate recommendations using the Joint Munitions Effectiveness Manual (JMEM) and the Joint Weaponeering System (JWS).



CATC is a learning organization that constantly strives to find better, more effective, and/or efficient ways to carry out its mission and to remain relevant to the operating environment.



CATC continues to offer individual training and professional education for U.S. Army Soldiers, Department of the Army, host nation civilians, and multinational partners through the most efficient and effective means available to ensure readiness and interoperability.