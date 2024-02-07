USAG-KA commemorates Operation FLINTLOCK during 80th Anniversary

KWAJALEIN ATOLL, Marshall Islands- The community of U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll paid tribute during Operation FLINTLOCK’s 80th Anniversary, Jan. 31 – Feb. 4, to honor those who served and assisted in liberating the Marshall Islands during World War II.



Operation FLINTLOCK is considered the largest amphibious assault of WWII, directly contributing to the allied defeat of the Imperial Japanese Army and Navy.



“A primary objective of this week’s commemoration is telling Kwajalein’s story,” said U.S. Army Col. Andrew Morgan, USAG-KA commander. “Eight decades ago, brave Americans, several hundred who gave the ultimate sacrifice, embarked on a journey that changed the destiny of these islands forever.”



An honorable carry was conducted during the commemoration ceremony to transfer possible remains of an American WWII service member which were discovered in the Pacific waters near Kwajalein. The remains arrived at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, for potential identification and be returned to their next-of-kin.



U.S. Army’s 7th Infantry Division arrived at Kwajalein Atoll and the 4th Marine Division landed on the beaches of the twin islands of Roi-Namur on Feb. 1, 1944. By the second day of Operation FLINTLOCK, Roi-Namur was captured by Marine forces, and Kwajalein’s capture by Soldiers followed suit two days later.



Almost exactly 80 years after the Marines stepped foot on the sands of Roi-Namur’s Green Beach, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Adams, command senior enlisted leader of 4th Marine Division, visited Roi-Namur Feb. 3, 2024. Adams felt honored to be standing on the same sand which is cemented in 4th Marine Division history.



“To be quite honest with you, it’s surreal,” said Adams. “During the commemoration ceremony, I spoke about how this is 4th Marine’s first combat operation—they came from the United States directly to combat. You truly appreciate the layout of the land and what those Marines accomplished on that very day.”



The anniversary follows the recent wave that damaged the island of Roi-Namur late January. The community’s dedication to restore the island fortifies their name “Team Kwaj,” and demonstrates the strong will and resiliency Kwajalein has shown for the last 80 years.



“Kwajalein, this entire atoll and everything in it, is important to our national security,” said Morgan. “This is our home. “We are invested in returning Roi-Namur back to normal and showing its strategic importance to America and the Indo-Pacific.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 00:34 Story ID: 463661 Location: MH Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG-KA commemorates Operation FLINTLOCK during 80th Anniversary, by SSgt JaNae Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.