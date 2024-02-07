SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – A U.S. Army Central Soldier died during a non-combat related incident at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 11.



Identification of the Soldier is being withheld until notification of kin is complete.



The exact cause of death is under review, additional information will be provided as it becomes available. All media queries should be directed to the U.S. Army Central public affairs office at usarmy.shaw.usarcent.list.pao-community-relations@mail.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 14:45 Story ID: 463653 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 29 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Press Release: Death of a U.S. Army Central Soldier, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.