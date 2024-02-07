Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Press Release: Death of a U.S. Army Central Soldier

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Central   

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – A U.S. Army Central Soldier died during a non-combat related incident at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, Feb. 11.

    Identification of the Soldier is being withheld until notification of kin is complete.

    The exact cause of death is under review, additional information will be provided as it becomes available. All media queries should be directed to the U.S. Army Central public affairs office at usarmy.shaw.usarcent.list.pao-community-relations@mail.mil.

