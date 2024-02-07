LARNACA, Cyprus - The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and embarked 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable) (MEU(SOC)) arrived in Larnaca, Republic of Cyprus, for a scheduled port visit, Feb. 11.



While in port, the ship and 26th MEU(SOC) team will conduct a routine liberty port, as well as host a reception for a group of distinguished visitors, to include Commander, U.S. 6th Fleet Vice Adm. Thomas Ishee.



“Our Sailors and Marines onboard the ship have been working hard over the past few months, and I can’t be more proud of them,” said Bataan Commanding Officer Capt. Paul Burkhart. “I am excited to visit Cyprus, and glad that we will get some well-earned off-time in such a great area.”



The ship’s visit to the Republic of Cyprus marks the third port visit for the Sailors and Marines of Bataan and 26th MEU(SOC) to the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) area of responsibility.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command and U.S. Africa Command areas of responsibility. U.S. 6th Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2024 Date Posted: 02.12.2024 03:44 Story ID: 463650 Location: LARNACA, CY Web Views: 41 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bataan, 26th MEU(SOC) Port in Larnaca, Cyprus, by CPO Eva-Marie Ramsaran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.