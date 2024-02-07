Stream the Super Bowl free in Yokosuka with AFN Now

AFN Now is the premiere digital streaming network for U.S. military members, their dependents, retirees and DoD civilians, particularly those residing off base. Understanding the need for accessible and cost-free entertainment options, AFN Now offers a free, specialized streaming solution that caters to the unique lifestyle of the military community. Learn how to get AFN Now set up in time for the Super Bowl.



What is AFN Now?



AFN Now is the digital extension of the American Forces Network (AFN), the Department of Defense-operated broadcast service of the Defense Media Activity. Its primary mission is to serve American service members, Department of Defense civilians, and their families stationed abroad with news, information, and entertainment.



Benefits for Yokosuka Base Community Members



FREE



AFN Now provides a platform where U.S. military members and their dependents can access a wide range of entertainment, including live events like the Super Bowl, with no need to hire an expert to install a satellite dish and no need to buy an expensive receiver.



TAILORED CONTENT



AFN Now curates its content with the military community in mind, offering programming that resonates with their interests and needs. From sports events like the Super Bowl to news, movies, and TV shows, the platform ensures that its audience stays connected with American culture and entertainment, no matter where they are in the world.



ACCESSIBILITY AND CONVENIENCE



For active-duty personnel and dependents living off base, accessibility to American television content can be challenging due to geographical and licensing restrictions. AFN Now bridges this gap by providing a digital platform that can be accessed from anywhere around the globe, as long as there is an internet connection. This means that viewers can watch the Super Bowl live without the need for a traditional cable or satellite subscription.



How to Access AFN Now



Accessing AFN Now is simple:



Eligibility Verification: AFN Now users must first verify their eligibility. This is done with your DoD ID number.



Signing Up: Once eligibility is confirmed, users can sign up for an account on the AFN Now platform. This involves creating a username and password, which will be used to log in to the service.



Streaming: With an account set up, users can stream AFN Now content directly from web browsers on personal computers, or through the AFN Now app on tablets, smartphones, streaming devices, or Smart TVs. The platform is designed to be user-friendly, ensuring easy navigation to live sporting events. Please note, users may need to log out of one device to log in to a second device. Each account can only be logged in one device at a time.



Ready to Install?



For more information or to access the digital download links, please visit the AFN Now webpage [https://myafn.dodlive.mil/AFN-Now/]. If you’ve already downloaded the app on your smartphone and need to register your account, please visit the MyAFN webpage [https://afn-now.myafn.mil/].



Subscribe to Seahawk-Umitaka and receive notifications in your inbox when we publish My CFAY Weekly, CFAY Announcements, and other community events.



(This blog post first appeared on Seahawk-Umitaka [https://seahawkumitaka.com/2024/02/07/yokosuka-naval-base-community-member-can-stream-the-super-bowl-free-with-afn-now/])

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.11.2024 22:38 Story ID: 463647 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Stream the Super Bowl free in Yokosuka with AFN Now, by James Kimber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.