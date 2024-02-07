Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Deliver Emergency Relief to Mindanao

    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.09.2024

    Story by Capt. Joshua Hays 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – At the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force will support the U.S. Agency for International Development by providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao, Republic of the Philippines, Feb. 12, 2024.

    Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, will deliver requested supplies to the Armed Forces of the Philippines for distribution using KC-130J Hercules aircraft.

    “Support to our Allies and partners, and their people in a time of need, is a non-negotiable,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the III MEF commanding general. “Working in direct coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Government of the Philippines, we stand ready to support those who need urgent assistance.”

    The Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni-based aircraft group will deliver meals for distribution by the Armed Forced of the Philippines in Mindanao. The meals will provide temporary relief while the Republic of the Philippines works to restore essential services.

    The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitate rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need.

    Due to the nature of the disaster, additional details will be provided once operationally feasible.

    For questions regarding this release, please email III Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations at IIIMEFmedia@usmc.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.11.2024 01:18
    Story ID: 463636
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 55
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Deliver Emergency Relief to Mindanao, by CPT Joshua Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies
    U.S. Marines Support Humanitarian Relief Efforts Alongside Philippine Allies

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)

    Republic of the Philippines (Philippines)

    TAGS

    Foreign Humanitarian Assistance III MEF Philippines Mindanao

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT