CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – At the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force will support the U.S. Agency for International Development by providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao, Republic of the Philippines, Feb. 12, 2024.
Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, will deliver requested supplies to the Armed Forces of the Philippines for distribution using KC-130J Hercules aircraft.
“Support to our Allies and partners, and their people in a time of need, is a non-negotiable,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the III MEF commanding general. “Working in direct coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Government of the Philippines, we stand ready to support those who need urgent assistance.”
The Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni-based aircraft group will deliver meals for distribution by the Armed Forced of the Philippines in Mindanao. The meals will provide temporary relief while the Republic of the Philippines works to restore essential services.
The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitate rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need.
Due to the nature of the disaster, additional details will be provided once operationally feasible.
For questions regarding this release, please email III Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations at IIIMEFmedia@usmc.mil.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.11.2024 01:18
|Story ID:
|463636
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|55
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines Deliver Emergency Relief to Mindanao, by CPT Joshua Hays, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT