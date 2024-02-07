U.S. Marines Deliver Emergency Relief to Mindanao

Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Savannah Mesimer | U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 152, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, unload equipment from a KC-130J Super Hercules aircraft in preparation to transport Department of Social Welfare and Development family food packs at Villamor Airbase, Philippines, Feb. 11, 2024. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. Marines of III Marine Expeditionary Force are supporting the U.S. Agency for International Development in providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao. The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitated rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S.’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Savannah Mesimer) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, Japan – At the request of the Government of the Philippines, U.S. Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force will support the U.S. Agency for International Development by providing foreign humanitarian assistance to the ongoing disaster relief mission in Mindanao, Republic of the Philippines, Feb. 12, 2024.



Marines from Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, will deliver requested supplies to the Armed Forces of the Philippines for distribution using KC-130J Hercules aircraft.



“Support to our Allies and partners, and their people in a time of need, is a non-negotiable,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the III MEF commanding general. “Working in direct coordination with the U.S. Agency for International Development and the Government of the Philippines, we stand ready to support those who need urgent assistance.”



The Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni-based aircraft group will deliver meals for distribution by the Armed Forced of the Philippines in Mindanao. The meals will provide temporary relief while the Republic of the Philippines works to restore essential services.



The forward presence and ready posture of III MEF assets in the region facilitate rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating the U.S’s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need.



Due to the nature of the disaster, additional details will be provided once operationally feasible.



For questions regarding this release, please email III Marine Expeditionary Force Communication Strategy and Operations at IIIMEFmedia@usmc.mil.