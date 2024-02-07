Merkel takes command of the 128th Air Refueling Wing

Milwaukee - A ceremonious change of command took place at the 128th Air Refueling Wing, as Colonel Adria Zuccaro relinquished command to Colonel Charles "Skipper" Merkel. Brig. Gen. David May, Deputy Adjutant General for Air, and the Commander of the Wisconsin Air National Guard, presided over the ceremony held Feb. 3, 2024.



Family, friends, distinguished guests, and members of the 128 ARW gathered to witness the transition of leadership. May delivered a heartfelt speech, commending both Zuccaro and Merkel for their dedication and leadership.



"She has led from the front, always continuing to fly, participating in missions and exercises," said May, praising Zuccaro's commitment to her role.” All the Airmen of this wing should know, she always advocated for you as people and professionals, she always had your back."



In recognition of her exceptional service, Zuccaro was presented with the Legion of Merit by May, acknowledging her outstanding contributions as the 128 ARW commander. Additionally, she was honored with the Seven Seals award by James Malcolm, the state director for the Employer Support for the Guard and Reserve organization, for her unwavering support of their mission.



Before passing the wing guidon to Merkel, Zuccaro addressed her airmen one last time, emphasizing the importance of love for the nation and dedication to the mission.



"In order to do what your nation asks, you must love this Nation, you must treasure Freedom," said Zuccaro. “You must embody the mission, stay loyal to the wing, and trust each other.”



As May and Merkel joined Zuccaro at the front of the stage, the symbolic transfer of authority and responsibility occurred with the passing of the wing guidon. Merkel, in his inaugural speech as the new wing commander, expressed gratitude to Zuccaro for her leadership and commitment to positive change.



"Col. Zuccaro is passionate about this wing, relentless in the pursuit of positive change, and unafraid to make bold decisions," said Merkel. “The wing is, without a doubt, better off because of her leadership.”



Merkel brings with him a distinguished career and extensive experience, having served in various roles within the Wisconsin Air National Guard since 2009. His journey, from an F-16 pilot and Vice Commander of the 115th Fighter Wing to his recent role as Deputy Wing Commander of the 128th Air Refueling Wing, paved the way to his new role.



With Zuccaro transitioning to her new role as the Director of Plans and Programs at the Joint Forces Headquarters in Madison, her legacy at the 128 ARW will undoubtedly endure. As Merkel assumes command, the wing looks forward to continued excellence under his leadership, building upon the foundation laid by his predecessor.

