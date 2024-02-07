Fort Moore partners with CTC, increasing student job opportunities

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Maneuver Center of Excellence leaders and officials from Columbus Technical College recently partnered to provide students a new training asset, potentially expanding their employment opportunities to include a pathway to military maintenance jobs.



"We provided a Humvee to CTC for instructional purposes to support a long-term maintenance training initiative with the local community to provide jobs in a skilled workforce that can support the MCoE maintenance requirements for years to come," said Jennifer Duval, MCoE Directorate of Training Sustainment deputy.



A Humvee, or, technically, a HMMWV, is a high-mobility, multi-purpose wheeled vehicle used to carry various military hardware and is one of the Army's most recognizable vehicles.



"This highlights a fantastic partnership and a unique opportunity for growing our workforce," Duval said, because expanding student’s knowledge about military vehicles creates a larger pool of applicants for hard-to-fill military-vehicle maintenance jobs for Fort Moore.



"This initiative is part of a larger effort to improve our hiring position and create alternative pathways," said Col. Corey Woods, MCoE, sustainment, deputy chief of staff.



Learning about the history and technology of a Humvee is a unique experience that can benefit students interested in careers related to civilian or military vehicle specialty areas.



"The partnership and cooperation between CTC and Fort Moore are essential for ensuring CTC students are prepared to work anywhere in our region," said David Kuipers, CTC Vice President of Academic Affairs. "Unless a student served in the military, they would have never worked on these vehicles and would then be less qualified for related civilian positions."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 15:40 Story ID: 463614 Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US Hometown: STATESBORO, GA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Moore partners with CTC, increasing student job opportunities, by Alexander Gago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.