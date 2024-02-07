Fort Liberty Bids Farewell to a “Historical” Employee

Courtesy Photo | Linda Carnes-McNaughton, Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works’ Program...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Linda Carnes-McNaughton, Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works’ Program Archeologist and Curator, is shown giving a tour of Fort Liberty’s historic Longstreet Presbyterian Church and graveyard, Jan.31, 2024. Carnes-McNaughton chose to provide the tour in lieu of a formal retirement ceremony, having served as the Program Archeologist and Curator for more than 20 years. Among the attendees were the Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, and the Deputy Garrison Commander, Dr. Kevin Griess. The career of program archeologist and curator is one opportunity that many may not be aware exists on Fort Liberty. DPW has cultural, biology and environmental careers available as well as the traditional engineering, architect, and trades positions. People looking for employment opportunities at Fort Liberty can find job listings at https://usajobs.gov/ and enter Fort Liberty, NC in the location block. (U.S. Army photo by Steven M. Frith) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - Linda Carnes-McNaughton, Fort Liberty’s Directorate of Public Works’ Program Archeologist and Curator, retired on Jan.31, 2024. As she has done for more than 20 years, she took the opportunity to highlight the post’s history by not having a traditional ceremony at Fort Liberty’s Longstreet Presbyterian Church.

The church is one of many artifacts that Carnes-Mcnaughton curated, where she described Fort Liberty as “in a way, a giant museum.”

Carnes-McNaughton led a tour of the adjacent cemetery, where graves document the lives of the Scotch-Irish settlers who founded the community that existed before the establishment of the Army camp that would eventually become Fort Liberty.

Accompanied by bagpipes, she highlighted the stories behind specific stones, such as one having the first Gaelic language headstone in the United States. She regaled the 50 or so attendees, which included the Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, and the Deputy Garrison Commander, Dr. Kevin Griess, with tales of duels over property lines and mass internment for Civil War casualties.

As Carnes-McNaughton moved into the church, she took the opportunity to greet many more visitors to her retirement guide service. She talked of 12,000-year-old Clovis Point spear heads and working with the descendants of the Native American and Scotch-Irish families that originally settled in the area.

When asked what her plans were following her retirement, Carnes-McNaughton replied, “This will allow me more time to do more archeology.” Carnes-McNaughton plans to explore some sites near her home in Chatham County.

The career of program archeologist and curator is one opportunity that many may not be aware exists on Fort Liberty. DPW has cultural, biology and environmental careers available as well as the traditional engineering, architect, and trades positions. People looking for employment opportunities at Fort Liberty can find job listings at https://usajobs.gov/ and enter Fort Liberty, NC in the location block.