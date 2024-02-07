NAVFAC Southwest's Engineers, Project Manager, Interior Designer of the Year Announced February

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott announced the command's selectees for engineer, project manager, architect, landscape architect, and interior designer of the year awards. The selectees’ past year achievements will be entered to compete amongst all NAVFAC nominees to be considered for national awards sponsored by the National Society of Professional Engineers.



"The NAVFAC Southwest nominees represent our very best and top-notch candidates," said Scott. “These exceptional civilians and enlisted personnel represent the superb professionalism of the NAVFAC Southwest team and have earned this distinction through dedicated and sustained superior performance."



Lt. Adam Vetere was selected as NAVFAC Southwest's Military Engineer of the Year. Vetere spearheaded the reconfiguration of the high voltage electrical infrastructure due to frequent and long duration power outages reducing overall load on the grid and reducing the backup generator fuel burn rates by 44 percent while maintaining power to critical mission assets. The power redistribution allowed the forward operating base to support $6 million in new equipment for two new Joint Operation capabilities not previously feasible due to the power restrictions. Vetere also orchestrated a successful execution of a 66-year land lease between the Navy and partners with Austal USA. This partnership enabled the on-schedule execution of project management and environmental permitting for 110,000 cubic yards of dredging and construction of a new pier and floating dry dock. The project’s success doubles the Littoral Combat Ship dry dock capacity at Naval Base San Diego and aids in the elimination of years of maintenance backlogs while creating market competition amongst industry shipyard leaders.



Cameron Ball was selected as NAVFAC Southwest's Civilian Engineer of the Year. Ball provided leadership throughout the execution of near one billion dollars of design and construction high visibility projects at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. He led multi-discipline teams on military construction (MILCON) projects in coordinating and collaborating with business lines, architect-engineer (AE) firms, and various stakeholders to keep airfield projects part of the China Lake Earthquake Recovery Program, on schedule and within budget. Ball has also taken-over design management duties of high visibility explosive magazines MILCON projects to address inherited technical issues and to coordinate with NAVFAC's Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center's explosive safety department, senior leadership, legal, AE design firm, and construction contractor.



Peter Wurst was selected as NAVFAC Southwest's Project Manager of the Year. Wurst managed expectations of project team members, senior leaders, and stakeholders and delivered more than 23 complex detailed scoped projects to numerous stakeholders within budget and schedule, all while serving as a formal mentor for three PMs and to numerous design managers. Wurst was recognized for providing leadership in the coordination of novel Controlled Unclassified Information requirements to eliminate solicitation risks, managed a technical team in support to develop option items for scope budget alignment, collaborated quickly to incorporate dual accreditation of secure spaces prior to solicitation, and guided in-house design-bid-build technical team integration of emergent environmentally compliant Aqueous Fire Fighting Foam criteria.



Interior Designer Katherine Fletcher was selected for NAVFAC Southwest's Architect, Landscape Architect, & Interior Designer of the Year category. Fletcher is a senior interior designer working on the China Lake Earthquake Recovery Program with an estimated $70 million in furniture, fixtures, and equipment on the installation’s community buildings, Aircraft Rescue and Fire-Fighting Station, and Air Operations Facility & Air Traffic Control Tower. In addition to working as the interior designer, Fletcher volunteered to step outside of her interiors designer role to facilitate as design manager of repair and renovation projects at NAWS China Lake and Naval Air Base Coronado.

