434th Air Refueling Wing announces 2023 annual award winners

During a ceremony on Feb. 4, 2024, personnel from across Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., as well as distinguished guests from Fourth Air Force’s command team, gathered to recognize this year’s wing-level annual award winners.



“We are here today to honor those folks that outperform their peers,” said Col. Summer Fields, outgoing commander of the 434th Air Refueling Wing, during her remarks.

“Everybody here does amazing work, and it truly was a tough decision.”



As presented during the ceremony, held at Gus Grissom Hall, the 434th ARW annual award winners for 2023 are as follow:



Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Cayl Garland, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Harrington, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Master Sgt. Jordi Saunders, 434th Air Refueling Wing



First Sergeant of the Year

Senior Master Sgt. Christa Leach, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Jason Washburn, 434th Operations Group



Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Jason Bireley, 434th Operations Group



Civilian Supervisor of the Year

Joshua Van Zuiden, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron



Nonsupervisory Civilian of the Year

Kenneth Doan, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron



“I want to say congratulations to everybody,” shared Chief Master Sgt. Brian Jensenius, 434th Air Refueling Wing command chief. “The things you guys have done in the past year are just awe-inspiring and while I wish we could give it an award to everybody in the wing, because everybody in this wing does such great things, you guys are our top performers this year. Great work and keep it up.”

