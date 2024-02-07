434th Air Refueling Wing announces 2023 annual award winners

During a ceremony on Feb. 4, 2024, personnel from across Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., as well as distinguished guests from Fourth Air Force’s command team, gathered to recognize this year’s wing-level annual award winners.
“We are here today to honor those folks that outperform their peers,” said Col. Summer Fields, outgoing commander of the 434th Air Refueling Wing, during her remarks.
“Everybody here does amazing work, and it truly was a tough decision.”
As presented during the ceremony, held at Gus Grissom Hall, the 434th ARW annual award winners for 2023 are as follow:
Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Cayl Garland, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Harrington, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Master Sgt. Jordi Saunders, 434th Air Refueling Wing
First Sergeant of the Year
Senior Master Sgt. Christa Leach, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Jason Washburn, 434th Operations Group
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Jason Bireley, 434th Operations Group
Civilian Supervisor of the Year
Joshua Van Zuiden, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron
Nonsupervisory Civilian of the Year
Kenneth Doan, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron
“I want to say congratulations to everybody,” shared Chief Master Sgt. Brian Jensenius, 434th Air Refueling Wing command chief. “The things you guys have done in the past year are just awe-inspiring and while I wish we could give it an award to everybody in the wing, because everybody in this wing does such great things, you guys are our top performers this year. Great work and keep it up.”
