    434th Air Refueling Wing announces 2023 annual award winners

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Alexis Morris 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    During a ceremony on Feb. 4, 2024, personnel from across Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., as well as distinguished guests from Fourth Air Force’s command team, gathered to recognize this year’s wing-level annual award winners.

    “We are here today to honor those folks that outperform their peers,” said Col. Summer Fields, outgoing commander of the 434th Air Refueling Wing, during her remarks.
    “Everybody here does amazing work, and it truly was a tough decision.”

    As presented during the ceremony, held at Gus Grissom Hall, the 434th ARW annual award winners for 2023 are as follow:

    Airman of the Year
    Senior Airman Cayl Garland, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    Tech. Sgt. Kirsten Harrington, 434th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    Master Sgt. Jordi Saunders, 434th Air Refueling Wing

    First Sergeant of the Year
    Senior Master Sgt. Christa Leach, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year
    Capt. Jason Washburn, 434th Operations Group

    Field Grade Officer of the Year
    Maj. Jason Bireley, 434th Operations Group

    Civilian Supervisor of the Year
    Joshua Van Zuiden, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Nonsupervisory Civilian of the Year
    Kenneth Doan, 434th Civil Engineer Squadron

    “I want to say congratulations to everybody,” shared Chief Master Sgt. Brian Jensenius, 434th Air Refueling Wing command chief. “The things you guys have done in the past year are just awe-inspiring and while I wish we could give it an award to everybody in the wing, because everybody in this wing does such great things, you guys are our top performers this year. Great work and keep it up.”

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 434th Air Refueling Wing announces 2023 annual award winners, by SrA Alexis Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

