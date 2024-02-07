Join the Command Resiliency Team; Sailors Helping Sailors

The John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) Command Resilience Team (CRT) is looking for dedicated Sailors to volunteer as members. As our command continues to grow, it is important to ensure our CRT also grows in order to provide superior support to every Sailor.



CRTs are designed to provide the commanding officer with information and insight into concerns of Sailors in order to implement positive measures to promote well-being and resilience. This team is composed of command leadership, program managers, and other command members in an effort to improve support to personnel.



CRT members are the first line of support for our Sailors. CRTs are designed to ensure every peer group (rank, race, gender, etc.) has a voice that is represented and heard at the command level.



Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) Amber Holder, command managed equal opportunity manager, and Chief Yeoman Kathryn Perry, command climate specialist, are the driving forces behind this program. The program’s success is dependent on their knowledge and careful guidance acquired through years of experience in the Navy.



“We just want to see our Sailors succeed and be able to have a good, cohesive working environment that can make this command be the best. I believe our program has the strength to do just that”, said Chief Holder.



The commanding officer leverages the CRT to facilitate and promote signature behaviors and an environment of dignity as well as respect. The CRT serves as a powerful tool that helps preserve unit cohesion, good order and discipline, and mission readiness.



JFK’s CRT has four main tasks, conduct command climate assessments, execute primary prevention, incorporate human factors processes into daily operations, and provide program related and/or best practices training. These primary lines of effort help to mitigate destructive or counterproductive behaviors that can negatively affect the command climate.



“Our Sailors are our most valuable resource. While skillsets are replaceable, our Sailors are not,” said Perry. “My goal is to ensure we have a robust, diverse, and fully qualified CRT and empower them to be the first line of support for our Sailors to help identify human factors that decrease readiness and get our Sailors the right level of support early to keep our Sailors ready to support the mission, their families, and each other.”



How do I become a member of the CRT?

1. Complete the prerequisite online training located on NKO. Couse title

"Command Resilience Team Primary Prevention Human Factors Process Basic

Training", course ID "OPNAV OPNAV-CRT-PPHFP-B001-1.0".

2. Route a collateral duty request through their HOD.

3. Email the HOD endorsed collateral duty request and training certificate

to me for final routing, approval, and record keeping requirements.



Deadline for submitting requests to me will be COB Friday, 08 March 2024.

As always if there are any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to

reach out to Chief Holder or Chief Perry.



For more information, visit https://www.public.navy.mil/bupersnpc/support/21st_Century_Sailor/equal_opportunity/Documents/CRT%20Guide.pdf



John F. Kennedy, the second aircraft carrier in the Ford-class, is under construction at the Huntington Ingalls Industries Newport News Shipyard in Newport News, Virginia.



For more news on John F. Kennedy, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN79 or follow along on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CVN79JFK on Facebook and @uss_john_f_kennedy_cvn_79 on Instagram.

