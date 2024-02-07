167th Airlift Wing Spotlight February 2024

Staff Sgt. Alana Lynch is an aircrew flight equipment specialist for the 167th Operations Support Squadron and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for February 2024.

As an aircrew flight equipment specialist, Lynch is responsible for ensuring that all flight and safety equipment is in perfect working order, Aircrew Flight Equipment specialists make sure Airmen have the supplies necessary for any situation. From packing emergency items like parachutes and survival kits to maintaining regularly used items like flight helmets and oxygen masks.

Lynch’s supervisor, Senior Master Sgt. Robert Duckwall, said she is professional and works hard on and off base.

“She has proven to be a reliable [Drill Status Guardsmen] and is continuing to progress well in her 7-level upgrade training,” Duckwall said. “She is on her way to graduating college early with a degree in broadcast journalism. She dedicates a lot of time to volunteering to a few different initiatives at West Liberty. Most recently, she represented the state of West Virginia in the annual Miss Earth pageant.”



Hometown: I was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania but currently live in West Liberty, West Virginia.

Job Title: I am a Staff Sergeant in the Aircrew Flight Equipment shop. Operations group, Operations Support Squadron.

How long have you served in the unit? I will reach my 5th year as an enlisted member this August. I have been at the 167th since signing.

My job here is important because: AFE handles the direct care of life support equipment as well as life support training for our pilots and crew members.

Civilian job: In my civilian life, I am a full-time student studying broadcasting. I am also a dance coach!

Education: Along with my high school diploma, I am currently a senior broadcasting student at West Liberty University.

Hobbies: I enjoy hiking, dancing, riding horses, and competing in pageants.

Goals: My current military goal is efficiently work through my 7-level training. My current civilian goal is to graduate with high honors in December.

I am proudest of: I am proudest of my personal versatility and ability to excel in various hobbies, activities, and jobs.

People may be surprised to know this about me: As mentioned before, I compete in pageants and currently I hold the Title of Miss West Virginia Earth. My personal platform is to educate and motivate proper recycling habits where I support family-owned recycling centers to further my mission.

The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military thus far is complete my Airman Leadership School to earn the rank of Staff Sergeant.

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: One of the most valuable lessons that I’ve learned throughout my military career is to always ask questions!

My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing is to take advantage of learning and experience opportunities when they come your way!

The best thing about working with my team is: The best thing about working with my team is the strong sense of leadership that we have!

