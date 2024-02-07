Homecoming: Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from Overseas Deployment

LANSING, Mich. — For almost a year, a dedicated group of Michigan National Guard members temporarily set aside their civilian lives and careers to heed the call of duty in support U.S. national security interests.



Thursday marked the homecoming of 84 citizen soldiers belonging to the Michigan National Guard’s Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery (1-182 FA) following their overseas deployment to Al Dhafra Air Base, in the United Arab Emirates. The unit, operating the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), played a crucial role in supporting Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve in the Central Command (CENTCOM) region.



“Today, we welcome Michiganders who served our state and nation admirably in uniform back home,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan. “These 84 citizen soldiers are the best of us, and I am so grateful that they are coming back home right in time for a Pure Michigan spring after successfully carrying out their mission. Let’s keep working together to support the men and women of our National Guard and their families by having their backs every step of the way.”



As the Alpha Battery soldiers reunited with their families and friends, the battery commander, Capt. Kasey Robbins, expressed his gratitude and pride in the unit's accomplishments during the deployment. "The dedication and resilience of Alpha Battery has been truly exceptional. Our soldiers executed their mission with precision and contributed significantly to the ongoing success of Operations Spartan Shield and Inherent Resolve," said Robbins.



First Sergeant Kaleb Vickery, echoing the sentiment, highlighted the soldiers' readiness and training. "These soldiers have demonstrated unwavering resilience and the ability to be ready at a moment's notice. Their commitment to maintaining peak readiness is a testament to their professionalism and dedication to the mission," remarked Vickery.



Alpha Battery, 1-182 FA, joined forces with the 3-197 Field Artillery unit, New Hampshire Army National Guard for the deployment. “The New Hampshire Guard needed assistance meeting the manpower need of the deployment,” said Robbins. “Our team, Alpha Battery, was ready and willing to assist.”



Robbins reiterated the professionalism of his team. “Our soldiers integrated seamlessly in a joint, total-force environment. We worked with active duty and guard members from both the Army and Air Force,” said Robbins. “The men and women from Michigan demonstrated impressive professionalism while working directly with the host nation partners and their Air Force counterparts.”

Robbins stated that the Alpha Battery, 1-182 FA team from Michigan worked closely with the host-nation emirate partners during training exercises utilizing the HIMARS systems.



Operating the M142 HIMARS, the unit brings a formidable and versatile firepower capability to the modern battlefield. The HIMARS system is a highly mobile artillery rocket system designed to provide rapid reaction to emerging threats. Its flexibility allows for the deployment of various munitions, making it a valuable asset in modern warfare scenarios. The 1-182 FA's proficiency with the HIMARS system played a crucial role in the success of their mission overseas.



While the homecoming celebration was filled with joy, recent news of drone attacks on U.S. service members in Jordan highlighted the ongoing threats faced by military personnel in the region. The Alpha Battery soldiers remained vigilant and dedicated to their mission, underscoring the challenges and risks associated with overseas deployments.



Maj. Gen. Paul D. Rogers, Adjutant General for the Michigan Army National Guard and Director of the Michigan Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, commended Alpha Battery for their outstanding contributions to national security interests overseas. "Alpha Battery's accomplishments during their deployment underscore the Michigan National Guard's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our nation. Their dedication and proficiency in operating the HIMARS system have significantly advanced our strategic objectives in the region," said Rogers.



Before their deployment, Alpha Battery underwent one month of intensive pre-deployment training at Fort Bliss, Texas. The training focused on honing their skills with the HIMARS system and preparing for the unique challenges of their mission in the CENTCOM theater.



Expressing gratitude for the support systems that sustained them during their time away, Robbins remarked, "We are profoundly thankful for the unwavering support of our families and the broader community. Their encouragement and understanding are the foundation of our strength, and we are very happy to be back home with them."



As the soldiers reintegrate into their communities, they carry with them the pride of having served their country and the gratitude of a nation thankful for their dedication and sacrifice.



To learn more about the Michigan National Guard visit, minationalguard.dodlive.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:50 Story ID: 463574 Location: LANSING, MI, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Homecoming: Michigan National Guard Soldiers Return from Overseas Deployment, by Capt. Cammy Alberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.