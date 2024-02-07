Engineering community comes together in Colorado for SAME Industry Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Col. - The U.S Army Corp of Engineers, Omaha District joined the Rocky Mountain Region Society of American Military Engineers for an industry day in Colorado Springs, Colorado Jan. 23 to help build engineering partnerships.



The event brought together professionals from the public and private sectors in architecture, engineering and construction with the common goal of solving the Nation’s toughest engineering challenges. Discussions were held on the mitigation of natural and human-made disasters, counter terrorism efforts, and enhanced security for the United States and global partners.



The USACE Omaha District provided presentations to include a program overview, look-ahead for the upcoming year and engineering opportunities available at military installations throughout the region.



“This event is a great opportunity for us to foster relationships with our industry partners,” said Peter Sturdivant, chief of the Engineering Division for the USACE Omaha District. “It’s absolutely critical that we meet like this because we see how much work is coming on the horizon – and it’s not going to slow down.”



Sturdivant also spoke about the core values of serving the Nation and public that USACE prioritizes in its work.

“As we think about all the opportunities that are being presented here today, both from USACE and the various military installations, I would ask that my fellow engineering and construction professionals think about the obligations that those opportunities present – obligations to do our best for both the public and the warfighters at large.”



The event also included a networking mixer and evening reception where participants could continue relationship building.



“One of the main missions of SAME is to lead collaboration among government and industry contractors, which is exactly what this event allows us to do,” said Yvonne Lee, SAME Rocky Mountain Post volunteer and project manager at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. “By bringing multiple representatives from across the USACE Omaha District - headquarters and installation level - we provide our industry partners the opportunity to not only hear firsthand about upcoming projects, but also give them a chance for face-to-face interactions, which is paramount to building relationships.”



The USACE Omaha District collaborates with many sectors of the engineering community on projects that support national security and infrastructure challenges spanning architecture, engineering, construction, environmental sciences, facility management and cyber security.



The Society of American Military Engineers, or SAME, is a non-profit organization that was founded in 1920. SAME's mission is to support the United States' national security by uniting public and private sector individuals and organizations.



SAME serves nearly 30,000 members through a variety of initiatives, including conferences, workshops, networking events, publications, webinars, and member-driven programs that provide extensive opportunities for professional development, education and training.



For information about the Society of American Military Engineers, visit: https://www.same.org/.

For news and information about the USACE Omaha District, visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/OmahaUSACE.

