325th CS operates on a different wavelength

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Moving from reactive to proactive, the 325th Communications Squadron spectrum management office recently implemented Cognitive Radio Frequency Systems across the base.



CRFS is a spectrum monitoring system that instantly locates RF signals in real-time, 24/7. Assisting in preventing potential damages while delivering a new era of efficiency and responsiveness in the electromagnetic environment, the equipment is a complete upgrade for the “Installation of the Future.”



“The new system will help us in being proactive and preventing mishaps instead of waiting for them to happen,” said Senior Airman Daniel Herrin, 325th CS installation spectrum manager. “All aircraft transmit radio frequencies so it helps with distinguishing what is necessary and what isn’t. With the CRFS we’re able to eliminate [RF] interference threats with more precision, ensuring the security of our communications and operational readiness.”



With Tyndall’s “Installation of the Future” initiative, Air Combat Command selected the base as the first to receive the CRFS upgrade. The new equipment will assist in isolating any interference threats and improving training capabilities when hosting large-scale exercises such as Checkered Flag and the Weapons System Evaluation Program-East.



“We have a lot of aircraft moving in and out of our flight line because of the exercises we host,” explained Staff Sgt. David Colan, 325th CS noncommissioned officer in charge of ISM. “If we were to get called about a drone or unidentified aircraft flying in our airspace, we can now triangulate areas within various frequencies and find out what we’re getting interference on.”



Modern warfare is ever-evolving, and the 325th CS continuously works to gain strategic advantages as well as maintain control over the electromagnetic spectrum.



“It’s important to have this advantage over our adversaries,” Colan stated. “Dominance over all dimensions of battlespace such as aerial, psychological, electromagnetic and information is key to success in our future battles.”



Herrin stated the CRFS was installed at four strategic locations to encompass the entire installation.



“The execution of the CRFS system at Tyndall is a shift in the spectrum management for the 325th CS,” said Colan. “It enables us to adapt to the evolving nature of the electromagnetic environment, while also reinforcing our dedication to excellence in mission execution. With this system in place, we are not only monitoring the spectrum; we are mastering it, ensuring Tyndall’s capabilities remain unparalleled in the defense landscape.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 11:33 Story ID: 463568 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 325th CS operates on a different wavelength, by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.