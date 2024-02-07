Fort Drum civilian employees lauded for jobs well done

Photo By Michael Strasser | Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, and Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commanding general, congratulate the 2023 Civilian of the Year recipients following an awards ceremony Feb. 8 at The Peak. The winners, from left, are Fort Drum Fire Chief Jason Brunet, Megan Ames, Gregory Connell, and Brandon McCarthy. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 9, 2024) -- The civilian workforce plays a vital and diverse role in supporting 10th Mountain Division (LI) Soldiers and their families at Fort Drum.



From health care professionals, recreational assistants, and firefighters, to masons, educators and air traffic controllers, the contributions of employees are reflections of their dedication to the Army and a willingness to go above and beyond for Soldiers and their families.



Senior leaders acknowledged workforce success Feb. 8 and awarded 35 Department of the Army civilians during the Civilians of the Quarter and 2023 Civilians of the Year ceremony.



“I’ve been around the Army a lot,” said Maj. Gen. Gregory Anderson, 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander. “And I could say this easily and with a clear conscious that this is the best garrison, the best installation and community in the Army, bar none, and it is because of the people that are in this room.”



In the past year, more than 100 civilian employees were recognized during the quarterly award ceremonies. From the pool of nominees, one employee from each of four categories is selected as Civilian of the Year.



Nominees are evaluated by a panel of directors and installation leadership, and they are scored on specific performance criteria, including complexity of tasks performed, customer service, support to mission, and innovation in the performance of their duties.



The Fort Drum garrison command team recognized the 2023 Civilian of the Year awardees in each of the following categories:



General Schedule 1-8



Megan Ames, a dental sterilization technician with Fort Drum Dental Health Activity, was awarded for her knowledge and expertise in providing safe and reliable sterilization operations for Soldiers.



General Schedule 9-12



Gregory Connell, with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, was commended for exceptional service as a facilities technician. His preventative maintenance and repairs for a fleet of over 60 recreation vehicles and other outstanding contributions resulted in a cost savings of more than $20,000.



Supervisory



Fort Drum Fire Chief Jason Brunet was recognized for his exceptional performance as Fire and Emergency Services chief. His technical knowledge, expert leadership, and experience have been invaluable to the safety and readiness of the Fort Drum Fire Department’s response to emergencies.



Wage Grade Category



Brandon McCarthy serves as a heavy mobile equipment mechanic with the Directorate of Public Works. He is credited with providing technical expertise and initiative that contributed greatly to the overall success and safety of the daily Roads and Grounds operations throughout post.



The following employees received recognition for their contributions during the fourth quarter of 2023:



General Schedule 1-8



Jordan Brenden, Directorate of Emergency Services; Whitnee Childs, 10th Mountain Division (LI); David Francis, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Timothy Karg, Directorate of Emergency Services; Todd Lawson, Army Field Support Battalion; John Merwin, Directorate of Public Works; Maria Pettit, Fort Drum Dental Health Activity; Karol Reyes-Villafane, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Sara Scoville, Army Field Support Battalion; Ashley Shepard, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Glenn Wagner, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and Sabine Williams, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate.



Glenn Wagner was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the GS 1-8 category. He was commended for his exceptional performance as a photographer, providing unsurpassed customer service to the Soldiers of the 10th Mountain Division (LI).



General Schedule 9-12



Sarah Ainsworth, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Kyala Clegg, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Nancy Draper, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate; Michael Krauss, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; Joanne Leshkevich, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Matthew McGehee, Directorate of Resource Management; Robert McNeely, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; William Van Orman, Directorate of Human Resources; and Lisa Williams, Fort Drum Dental Health Activity.



Matthew McGehee was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the GS 9-12 category. As a management analyst, he was recognized for excellent customer service in managing support agreements for the garrison.



Supervisory



Megan Corbett-Hanson, Directorate of Human Resources; Chanel Huntsman, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity; Patrick Sandora, 10th Mountain Division (LI); Vaidehe Shah-Sellars, Directorate of Emergency Services; Jason Wagner, Directorate of Public Works, and Earmon Wilcher, Network Enterprise Center.



Vaidehe Shah-Sellers was named Civilian of the Quarter in the Supervisory category. Her professionalism, competence, and leadership as a watch commander enabled her to maintain control over two highly dangerous incidents, resulting in the arrest of two criminals.



Wage Grade



Thomas Bachler, Army Field Support Battalion; Kerry Dececchis, Directorate of Public Works; Theron Grenier, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and Peter Peebles, Directorate of Public Works.



Kerry Dececchis was awarded Civilian of the Quarter in the Wage Grade category. His diverse expertise as a maintenance mechanic, combined with his time management skills, have allowed him to single-handedly complete more than 170 service orders of varying disciplines, priority, magnitude, and profile.



Col. Matthew Myer, Fort Drum garrison commander, thanked all the nominees and awardees for their selfless dedication to Soldiers and their families, and for being passionate about service.



“What I’ve seen and what I learned in my time here is that they don’t need a lot of recognition,” he said. “They don’t ask for recognition, but when we provide that for them, they really do appreciate it and the attention that we can give them here today.”



Myer said that it is hard for many civilian employees, in the course of their workday, not to think about the Soldiers currently deployed overseas and those who are preparing to leave. The support they receive from the civilian workforce – whether it’s related to maintaining readiness, training service members, caring for families, or managing logistics – enables units to accomplish their mission while away.



“Their sole focus in the garrison is to support the warfighting mission,” Myer said. “Everyone from the MEDDAC to AFSBn, within the brigades and the 10th Mountain Division, across the garrison, we really want to focus on that, and we thank all of you for making that happen.”



And just like there’s always a Soldier on staff duty, 24/7, Myer said there’s always a civilian on watch. When there was a house fire on Christmas Eve, Fort Drum firefighters were there in the dark of night. When a recent windstorm tore into the roof of Monti Physical Fitness Center, Directorate of Public Works provided overnight repair work, so few patrons even noticed.



“If there’s an emergency, usually there’s a DA civilian at the center of it all ... keeping us safe,” Myer said. “They don’t ask for much and, for me, it’s very inspiring to have this steadfast and reliable presence.”