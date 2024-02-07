58th Transportation Battalion cuts ribbon on new medical facility

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The 58th Transportation Battalion hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Organic Medical Support facility Feb. 6 in Bldg. 1621.



The new TOMS facility, which it is commonly referred to as, will integrate medical resources directly into the battalion. Its goal will be to provide more rapid care to members of the battalion than can typically be accomplished through medical facilities that service the entire installation — the idea being, the faster the battalion can get medical care to its population, the more efficient the unit can perform its mission.



“Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil this medical facility dedicated to enhancing the health and readiness of our trainees and cadre,” said Sgt. 1st Class Caleb Killingsworth, 58th Trans. Bn. senior instructor and narrator for the ceremony. “This facility will not only provide essential examinations, vision screenings and simple procedures, but also offer a comprehensive referral capability.”



The 58th Trans. Bn. is an advanced individual training unit teaching motor transport operating skills to Soldiers.



“With an annual training capacity of nearly 5,000, this facility will play a pivotal role in enhancing support for our trainees. Moreover, with over 200 permanent party service members, they will provide expedited and accurate care, ensuring a swift return to duty,” Killingsworth said.



Brig. Gen. Beth Behn, U.S. Army Transportation Corps chief, travelled to Fort Leonard Wood from Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia, for the ceremony and complimented the TOMS facility staff for their efforts in establishing “a cutting-edge facility that sets the standard.”



“This facility will provide the Soldiers and cadre that lead them with direct care,” Behn said. “It is about readiness.”



She said the facility will help the unit to prevent injuries, rapidly rehabilitate injured Soldiers and provide, “combat ready formations.”



“For anybody that has had the privilege of leading formations, you know how much training time can be lost while getting Soldiers medical care when it is not convenient. This is bringing that organic medical care directly to the Soldiers,” Behn said.



The new TOMS facility is scheduled to start serving Soldiers Feb. 15.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.09.2024 08:10 Story ID: 463539 Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 58th Transportation Battalion cuts ribbon on new medical facility, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.