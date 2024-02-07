Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    White House seeks military social aide

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2024

    Story by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    The White House is seeking active-duty Army officers, in grades first lieutenant through major to serve as a White House military social aide. Selection is limited to officers assigned to the National Capitol Region or who are on orders to the NCR. Army Reserve and National Guard officers in the National Capital Region may apply; however, potential applicants must have active-duty orders with two or more years remaining in the National Capital Region at the time of application.

    The White House Social Aide program is a volunteer additional duty. Those interested must include an 0-6 level endorsement from their chain of command. Social aides are expected to work an average of five to six events a month during the duty day, evenings and occasional weekends.

    Interested officers must submit their application for consideration no later than March 15, 2024.

    For more information on the application and approval process consult MILPER Message 24-047 at www.hrc.army.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2024
    Date Posted: 02.09.2024 07:32
    Story ID: 463537
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, White House seeks military social aide, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    White House
    social aide

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT