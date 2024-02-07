White House seeks military social aide

The White House is seeking active-duty Army officers, in grades first lieutenant through major to serve as a White House military social aide. Selection is limited to officers assigned to the National Capitol Region or who are on orders to the NCR. Army Reserve and National Guard officers in the National Capital Region may apply; however, potential applicants must have active-duty orders with two or more years remaining in the National Capital Region at the time of application.



The White House Social Aide program is a volunteer additional duty. Those interested must include an 0-6 level endorsement from their chain of command. Social aides are expected to work an average of five to six events a month during the duty day, evenings and occasional weekends.



Interested officers must submit their application for consideration no later than March 15, 2024.



For more information on the application and approval process consult MILPER Message 24-047 at www.hrc.army.mil.

