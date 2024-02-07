Serbian military visits 121 ARW

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn | Members of the Serbian Military Medical Academy tour a KC-135 Stratotanker during...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn | Members of the Serbian Military Medical Academy tour a KC-135 Stratotanker during their visit to the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, Feb. 4, 2024. During their visit as part of the State Partnership Program, the Serbians also toured the 121st Medical Group, the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, the Louis Stokes Cleveland Medical Center, and Defense Supply Center Columbus. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Wendy Kuhn) see less | View Image Page

RICKENBACKER AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ohio – On Feb. 4, 2024, five Members of the Serbian Military Medical Academy visited the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, as part of the National Guard State Partnership Program. The Serbian visitors consisted of Col. Aleksandar Radunovic, Col. Branko Kosevic, Lt. Col. Nenad Nicic, Sgt. Maj. Milos Djokic, and Lt. Col. Zoran Radomirovic. The purpose of the visit was to foster ongoing relationships between the Ohio National Guard and the Serbian Military, to exchange knowledge on current operations, and to coordinate future collaborations.



During their visit to the 121st Air Refueling Wing, the Serbians were able to observe the Homeland Response Force (HRF) operations in the 121st Medical Detachment as well as view operations in the Medical Group clinic. They were also given a tour of a KC-135 Stratotanker.



“The Serbians were a welcoming group and easily felt just like members of the Ohio National Guard,” said Lt. Col. Shelly Brackman, Chief Nurse with the 121st Medical Group. “During the HRF case scenario, they were able to share education with Airmen on creating best outcomes when caring for certain patients in the field.”



After their visit to the 121st, the Serbians traveled to Cleveland, where they visited the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and learned about its partnership with the Ohio National Guard. They also visited the Louis Stokes Cleveland Veterans Affairs Medical Center, where they toured their new emergency department. Last, they returned to Columbus to the Defense Supply Center Columbus (DSCC) and visited the Ohio Army National Guard Medical Detachment.



“This visit was an amazing opportunity for relationship building and sharing best practices,” said Brackman. “This partnership will continue to grow and help strengthen Ohio National Guard and Serbian medical responses and care.”



The State Partnership Program (SPP) is a National Guard program that pairs nations from around the world with National Guard units from each state. The program aims to increase regional security, advance U.S. interests, and produce enduring relationships that improve interoperability and increase readiness. The Ohio National Guard is partnered with the Republic of Serbia and Hungary.



This year will mark the Ohio National Guard’s 18th year of its partnership with the Republic of Serbia.