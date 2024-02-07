Red Arrow Soldiers Convene for Unique Combined Signal Exercise

Courtesy Photo | The 32nd IBCT held a combined signal exercise at Camp Douglas this past weekend,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 32nd IBCT held a combined signal exercise at Camp Douglas this past weekend, bringing together around 60 soldiers across multiple MSCs (Major Subordinate Commands) for the first brigade-wide exercise in five years as they prepare for JRTC 2024. (submitted photos from 32nd IBCT soldiers) see less | View Image Page

The 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team held a combined signal exercise at Camp Douglas this past weekend, bringing together around 60 soldiers across multiple MSCs (Major Subordinate Commands).



The training was hosted at Company C, 173rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, and was the first time in five years that the exercise was conducted on this scale in preparation for the brigade’s month-long training mission at the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) this summer.



1st Sgt. Daniel Beltran with Co C, 173rd BEB, stated that it is important to bring together signal personnel from across multiple commands to get everyone spun up and on the same page before heading into a brigade-wide exercise.



“We had a lot of subject matter experts from within our ranks here who were able to not only instruct but to provide answers to some in depth questions,” elaborated Beltran.



Master Sgt. Adam Collins, S6 Signal Operations Chief for the 32nd IBCT shared that the intent of pulling in so many MSCs was to share the wealth of knowledge across the formation.



“This gives us dedicated time to sit and share experiences, best practices, field craft, especially with needing to rethink how we do things as we move forward in order to stay inline with the pace of technology and our overall mission,” Collins went on to explain.



Maj. Jamison Clark, the 32nd IBCT S6 OIC, said that focusing on the communication portion of the warfighting function is critical to the mission of the brigade across all ranks.



“Being able to communicate at tactically relevant speeds is exceptionally important to the survivability and reliability of the brigade,” stated Clark. “This applies not only at the brigade level but with all of the enablers, getting down to the company and platoon level of how to communicate and increase survivability on the battlefield.



Col. Matthew Elder, commander of the 32nd IBCT, spoke to the soldiers about how the biggest challenge and lesson learned by brigades at JRTC is getting communications coming up from the lowest level.



"We’re trying to synchronize fires and maneuver, we’re trying to synchronize all the warfighting functions, and the biggest challenge that we have to do that is the ability to communicate,” continued Elder. “Across all of our systems that is the one thing that impacts us the most as a brigade. If we can’t get our people the intelligence, the fires, the sustainment support that they need, they aren’t going to be effective and we aren’t going to be able to win; and that’s the only way we can win, by fighting as a team and by communicating.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron Johnson, the Senior Enlisted Leader of the 32nd IBCT, emphasized the importance of the overall mission of the soldiers who work in the signal positions.



“We could have all the best trained infantry formations, but if we can’t talk to them and tell them where they need to go, we’re never going to win,” Johnson explained. “What you guys do for this brigade is critical, and I can’t thank you enough for all you do. It really does make a big difference to our fight at JRTC and beyond.”