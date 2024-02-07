Washington National Guard EOD company receives Presidential Unit Citation for participation in Operation Allies Refuge

Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal specialists with 319th Ordnance Company (EOD),...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon | U.S. Army explosive ordnance disposal specialists with 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion, 96th Troop Command, are congratulated following a ceremony at the Pasco Armory, Pasco, Wash., Jan. 17, 2024. 319th EOD was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation for the participation of Command Sgt. Maj. David Erickson, Sgt. 1st Class Rich Gonzales, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Yarbrough, Sgt. 1st Class Richard Ford, Staff Sgt. Kyle Alvey, and Staff Sgt. Dale Greenwood in non-combatant evacuation operations in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan, in August 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon) see less | View Image Page

The Presidential Unit Citation was awarded to 319th Ordnance Company (EOD), 741st Ordnance Battalion, 96th Troop Command, during a ceremony at the Pasco armory, Jan. 17, 2024.



Command Sgt. Maj. David Erickson—former 319th EOD first sergeant—Sgt. 1st Class Rich Gonzales, Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Yarbrough, Sgt. 1st Class Richard Ford, Staff Sgt. Kyle Alvey, and Staff Sgt. Dale Greenwood were recognized for their bravery and courage during operations in support of Operation Allies Refuge at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan in August of 2021.



“On the morning of the 15th of August, our worlds were completely different,” said Erickson, “Everybody woke up into a different state, and it was just a frenzied approach to get out as safely as we possibly can.”



Operation Allies Refuge became the largest noncombatant air evacuation in U.S. history, providing safe passage for over 120,000 U.S. citizens, Afghan civilians, and family members.



“To be able to operate in such a fluid, ambiguous environment, and the professionalism that these guys had through that operation is really commendable,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Sellars, commanding general of the Washington Army National Guard.



When the Taliban seized control of Kabul, 319th EOD Soldiers reacted quickly. They played a key role in evacuating the American embassy, securing Hamid Karzai International Airport, and destroying sensitive military equipment so that it could not be used by enemy forces.



“We don't get to determine how the mission ends, but you can determine the level of professionalism and the way you carry yourself throughout that operation,” said Sellers. “You bring the professionalism and that experience back to the rest of the team, and you make the whole formation better.”