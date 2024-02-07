Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Announces Sea, Shore, Selected Reserve Sailors of the Year

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Chelsea Milburn 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    SAN DIEGO - Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) announced its 2023 Sailors of the Year at an awards ceremony at the Coronado Brigantine, Feb. 8, 2024.

    The 2023 Sailor of the Year winners are as follows:

    CNAFR Sea Sailor of the Year:

    Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Aaron Doane
    Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60

    CNAFR Shore Sailor of the Year:

    Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class William Posey
    Commander, Tactical Support Wing

    CNAFR Selected Reserve Sailor of the Year:

    Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Paul Laughlin
    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 59

    During their two days in San Diego ahead of the ceremony, the 14 finalists visited several Department of Defense and aviation historical sites within the area, had time to network with and receive mentorship from senior enlisted leadership from across the CNAFR enterprise, and conducted their final competition. The historical sites included the San Diego Air and Space Museum, the USS Midway Museum, and the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial.

    In addition to Doan, Posey, and Laughlin, finalists included:

    Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class Brian Collins
    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve

    Logistics Specialist 1st Class Sara Covert
    Naval Air Facility Washington D.C.

    Yeoman 1st Class Gerda Dessalines
    Fleet Readiness Center Reserve Mid-West

    Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class William Kuechler
    Naval Air Facility Washington D.C.

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher McCoy
    Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing

    Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class Nathan Pouch
    Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 62

    Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Lorena Ruiz
    Electronic Attack Squadron 209

    Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Scott Stanford
    Commander, Maritime Support Wing

    Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Stewart
    Navy Air Logistics Office

    Yeoman 1st Class Madison Tress
    Patrol Squadron 62

    Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Jain Zheng
    Airborne Command and Control and Logistics Wing Squadron Augment Unit

    Posey and Laughlin will go on to compete for Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF) Sailor of the Year in their respective categories. Doan will go on to compete for Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP) Sea Sailor of the Year.

    Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) mans, trains and equips the Naval Air Force Reserve in order to provide enduring operational support and strategic depth to Navy forces that win in combat.

    Date Taken: 02.08.2024
    Date Posted: 02.08.2024
    Reserve
    SOY
    Sailor of the Year
    CNAFR

