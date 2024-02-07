Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Announces Sea, Shore, Selected Reserve Sailors of the Year

SAN DIEGO - Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) announced its 2023 Sailors of the Year at an awards ceremony at the Coronado Brigantine, Feb. 8, 2024.



The 2023 Sailor of the Year winners are as follows:



CNAFR Sea Sailor of the Year:



Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Aaron Doane

Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60



CNAFR Shore Sailor of the Year:



Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class William Posey

Commander, Tactical Support Wing



CNAFR Selected Reserve Sailor of the Year:



Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Paul Laughlin

Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 59



During their two days in San Diego ahead of the ceremony, the 14 finalists visited several Department of Defense and aviation historical sites within the area, had time to network with and receive mentorship from senior enlisted leadership from across the CNAFR enterprise, and conducted their final competition. The historical sites included the San Diego Air and Space Museum, the USS Midway Museum, and the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial.



In addition to Doan, Posey, and Laughlin, finalists included:



Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class Brian Collins

Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve



Logistics Specialist 1st Class Sara Covert

Naval Air Facility Washington D.C.



Yeoman 1st Class Gerda Dessalines

Fleet Readiness Center Reserve Mid-West



Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class William Kuechler

Naval Air Facility Washington D.C.



Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher McCoy

Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing



Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class Nathan Pouch

Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 62



Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Lorena Ruiz

Electronic Attack Squadron 209



Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Scott Stanford

Commander, Maritime Support Wing



Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Stewart

Navy Air Logistics Office



Yeoman 1st Class Madison Tress

Patrol Squadron 62



Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Jain Zheng

Airborne Command and Control and Logistics Wing Squadron Augment Unit



Posey and Laughlin will go on to compete for Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF) Sailor of the Year in their respective categories. Doan will go on to compete for Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP) Sea Sailor of the Year.



Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) mans, trains and equips the Naval Air Force Reserve in order to provide enduring operational support and strategic depth to Navy forces that win in combat.

