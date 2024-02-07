Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Announces Sea, Shore, Selected Reserve Sailors of the Year

SAN DIEGO - Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) announced its 2023 Sailors of the Year at an awards ceremony at the Coronado Brigantine, Feb. 8, 2024.
The 2023 Sailor of the Year winners are as follows:
CNAFR Sea Sailor of the Year:
Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Aaron Doane
Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 60
CNAFR Shore Sailor of the Year:
Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class William Posey
Commander, Tactical Support Wing
CNAFR Selected Reserve Sailor of the Year:
Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Paul Laughlin
Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 59
During their two days in San Diego ahead of the ceremony, the 14 finalists visited several Department of Defense and aviation historical sites within the area, had time to network with and receive mentorship from senior enlisted leadership from across the CNAFR enterprise, and conducted their final competition. The historical sites included the San Diego Air and Space Museum, the USS Midway Museum, and the Mount Soledad National Veterans Memorial.
In addition to Doan, Posey, and Laughlin, finalists included:
Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class Brian Collins
Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve
Logistics Specialist 1st Class Sara Covert
Naval Air Facility Washington D.C.
Yeoman 1st Class Gerda Dessalines
Fleet Readiness Center Reserve Mid-West
Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class William Kuechler
Naval Air Facility Washington D.C.
Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christopher McCoy
Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing
Naval Aircrewman Mechanical 1st Class Nathan Pouch
Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 62
Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Lorena Ruiz
Electronic Attack Squadron 209
Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Scott Stanford
Commander, Maritime Support Wing
Aviation Electronics Technician 1st Class Brandon Stewart
Navy Air Logistics Office
Yeoman 1st Class Madison Tress
Patrol Squadron 62
Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Jain Zheng
Airborne Command and Control and Logistics Wing Squadron Augment Unit
Posey and Laughlin will go on to compete for Commander, Navy Reserve Force (CNRF) Sailor of the Year in their respective categories. Doan will go on to compete for Commander, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet (CNAP) Sea Sailor of the Year.
Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve (CNAFR) mans, trains and equips the Naval Air Force Reserve in order to provide enduring operational support and strategic depth to Navy forces that win in combat.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2024 20:08
|Story ID:
|463527
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Naval Air Force Reserve Announces Sea, Shore, Selected Reserve Sailors of the Year, by CPO Chelsea Milburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT