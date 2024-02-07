Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage, Wasilla Area Homeschoolers Tour Army Guard facilities, Explore Guard Careers

    Raven Homeschool Tour: Uh-60M

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount | Alaska Army National Guard Sgt. Jesse Manglona, a UH-60 Helicopter crew chief, speaks...

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Approximately 15 high school students and parents from Alaska’s Raven Homeschool toured the Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop and Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb 7, 2024.

    The tour was initiated by local Anchorage recruiters Staff Sgt. Nahomy Acevedo and Staff Sgt. Vincent Weiters, both assigned to the AKARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion. It was coordinated in an effort to build relationships with local area high school students and to inform them on the many career opportunities the Guard offers in aviation, mechanics, maintenance and other specialties.

    During the tour, students met with Soldiers who are subject matter experts in fields like Blackhawk helicopter maintenance and wheeled vehicle mechanics.

    “The Guard does not simply have a presence in the community but is also a proactive force that actively engages and assists when times are tough,” Acevedo said. “Whether it’s emergency response or disaster relief efforts, not many people know about the crucial role we play. Through events like this I think others will be interested in joining our force.”

    Raven Homeschool is an accredited, state-wide correspondence school operated by the Yukon-Koyukuk School District (YKSD), with offices located in Anchorage, Delta Junction, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Juneau, and Wasilla and partner with thousands of families all over Alaska.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

