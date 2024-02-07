JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Approximately 15 high school students and parents from Alaska’s Raven Homeschool toured the Army National Guard’s Combined Support Maintenance Shop and Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb 7, 2024.



The tour was initiated by local Anchorage recruiters Staff Sgt. Nahomy Acevedo and Staff Sgt. Vincent Weiters, both assigned to the AKARNG Recruiting and Retention Battalion. It was coordinated in an effort to build relationships with local area high school students and to inform them on the many career opportunities the Guard offers in aviation, mechanics, maintenance and other specialties.



During the tour, students met with Soldiers who are subject matter experts in fields like Blackhawk helicopter maintenance and wheeled vehicle mechanics.



“The Guard does not simply have a presence in the community but is also a proactive force that actively engages and assists when times are tough,” Acevedo said. “Whether it’s emergency response or disaster relief efforts, not many people know about the crucial role we play. Through events like this I think others will be interested in joining our force.”



Raven Homeschool is an accredited, state-wide correspondence school operated by the Yukon-Koyukuk School District (YKSD), with offices located in Anchorage, Delta Junction, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Juneau, and Wasilla and partner with thousands of families all over Alaska.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 17:38 Story ID: 463519 Location: AK, US Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US Hometown: WASILLA, AK, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anchorage, Wasilla Area Homeschoolers Tour Army Guard facilities, Explore Guard Careers, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.