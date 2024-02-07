History—shaping leaders today

Courtesy Photo | More than 15 Idaho National Guard Airmen and Soldiers attend the Gettysburg Leadership...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | More than 15 Idaho National Guard Airmen and Soldiers attend the Gettysburg Leadership Experience in Gettysburg, Pa., Oct. 12-14, 2023. The event is designed to expose tactical leaders to think outside the box and learn to lead from lessons learned in pivotal Civil War battles. see less | View Image Page

Learning to lead is a journey for any Guardsman. More than 15 Idaho National Guard Airmen and Soldiers were selected to attend the Gettysburg Leadership Experience in Gettysburg, Pa., Oct. 12-14, 2023.



This experience takes Guardsmen to pivotal Civil War battlefields, offering them an opportunity to learn through a historical-leadership lens.



“The Idaho National Guard’s Gettysburg Leadership Experience is about focusing our tactical leaders, our NCOs and CGOs, to align their decision-making processes with the National Strategic and Defense Strategies,” said Maj. Michael P. Gillis, the Idaho National Guard joint forces headquarters air executive officer.



The three days spent in and near Gettysburg took a modern look at leadership and applied today’s experiences to past lessons learned.



“I have never had the opportunity to get a hands-on experience on an historical event that had such a major impact on our country,” said Tech. Sgt. Pablo Moreno, a chaplain’s assistant with the 124th Fighter Wing.



Moreno went on to say that the trip allowed him to see first-hand battlefield locations and to learn the importance of listening in leadership.



Learning through immersion has the potential to shift the mindset of Guardsmen and their roles in current and emergent mission challenges they may face with a near-peer fight.



“We want them to understand how their missions affect the overall national picture, and we want them to identify what their role in that national picture is,” Gillis said. “It’s a great opportunity to take lessons from history and apply them to today and to include our joint partners so we have a full understanding of our modern war fight.”



Success in a future fight will not only require innovation but a hard look at lessons from the past.