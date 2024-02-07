Healthy Food Options for Newport News Virginia Sailors

Photo By Telly Myles | This round-the-clock MicroMarket provides a range of healthy food options. Its prime...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | This round-the-clock MicroMarket provides a range of healthy food options. Its prime location adjacent to the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and the Virginia-Class Submarine Sailors working in NNS during their ships’ service period ensures easy access for everyone. see less | View Image Page

It was a significant milestone as Captain Robert Williams, the Quality of Service Director at Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion & Repair - Newport News, and Jo French, the Senior Business Development Manager at Aramark, Virginia, joined Karey Malyszko, the Vice President of Plant Operations at Newport News Shipbuilding, and Captain Hannah Kriewaldt, the Commanding Officer of Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion & Repair - Newport News. Together, they opened a new MicroMarket.



Captain Williams was thrilled to announce a major development in food accessibility to the Senior Leaders and the Waterfront Team. The collaborative efforts of Newport News Shipbuilding and Aramark have resulted in the establishment of a 24/7 MicroMarket within the Huntington Ingalls Inc. Newport News Shipbuilding premises. This round-the-clock MicroMarket provides a range of healthy food options. Its prime location adjacent to the USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and the Virginia-Class Submarine Sailors working in Newport News Shipbuilding during their ships’ service period ensures easy access for everyone.