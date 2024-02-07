WELCOME TO THE FAMILY, MWD HANES

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Feb. 1, 2024) – Naval Air Station Oceana welcomed the newest member of its Navy security forces, Military Working Dog (MWD) Hanes, Dec. 3, 2023.



MWD Hanes is a two-year-old Belgian Malinois whose primary role at Naval Air Station Oceana is the deterrence of any potential threat to the installation, as well as detection and patrol capabilities.



MWD Hanes graduated from his initial training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, last year, after which he received his orders to Naval Air Station Oceana. After getting settled in, MWD Hanes’ handler, Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jonathan Weaver, brought Hanes to NAS Oceana’s headquarters building for his first official portrait in January.



“We call a new dog ‘green,’” said Master-at-Arms 1st Class Vincent Nicholford, the kennel master onboard Naval Air Station Oceana. “Meaning the dog has never been to a duty station or been assigned a handler.”



It will take time, patience, and practice for MWD Hanes to get trained up to the same level of expertise that his new kennel-mates at NAS Oceana exemplify.



“Getting a brand new MWD is very exciting, but comes with a lot of work,” said Nicholford. “Acclimation to the new environment is most likely the biggest challenge we face when we get a new dog. If we move too fast and insert the new dog into a new location too soon, that may cause undesired behaviors to come out or create negative associations.”



Nevertheless, the handlers onboard Naval Air Station Oceana have a plan to get MWD Hanes acclimated to his new environment and integrated with the rest of the team.



“By utilizing successive approximation, we introduce a new dog like Hanes slowly and methodically, into new areas,” said Nicholford. “Going slowly allows the dog to soak in the new environment without causing issues to arise.”



Nicholford and his MWD teams will be working alongside NAS Oceana’s entire Navy security forces team this week and next to support Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2024, an annual force protection exercise. The exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security

forces and ensure seamless interoperability among the commands, other services, and agency partners to protect life, equipment, and facilities.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2024 Date Posted: 02.08.2024 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US