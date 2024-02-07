SECARMY assesses quality of life initiatives, progress at Fort Cavazos

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas — The Honorable Christine E. Wormuth, secretary of the Army, visited Jan. 30-31 here to witness training on the installation, discuss the progress that has been made when it comes to quality of life and learn about new programs/services.



This was Wormuth’s second visit to the installation, with her first trip in June 2021.



“It’s been a while since I have come back to Fort Cavazos,” she shared during a press conference Jan. 31, “and I wanted to really come out and see how we are doing here at Fort Cavazos and the III Armored Corps to build combat power, to make sure that we’re building up our readiness and see some of the work that we’re doing to kind of pivot from our focus on counterinsurgency and counterterrorism to large scale combat operations.



“And then, I also really wanted to look at a lot of the quality-of-life issues that are so important to our Soldiers and our families,” Wormuth continued. “There’s obviously been a lot of work done, not just here at Fort Cavazos in the wake of the Fort Hood Independent Review Commission, but frankly, all across the Army at our installations all across the country and around the world.”



Her visit initially began meeting with Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commanding general, and III Armored Corps and garrison staff to discuss quality of life items, such as the changes surrounding the Newcomers Orientation and the beta testing for both the new MyArmy Post app and the Cavazos Connector.



During this time, Fort Cavazos leadership highlighted the importance of these initiatives and their impact on Soldiers and their families.



Wormuth then dedicated the entirety of her second day to focusing on quality of life.



She began with a visit to the People First Center, where she toured the facility and engaged with leaders, Soldiers and civilians involved in its programs. Wormuth watched a suicide prevention performance, which underscored the center’s commitment to holistic support, offering unit transformation, empathetic leader training and equal opportunity and sexual harassment/assault prevention training.



“(The People First Center) has had more than 10,000 Soldiers go through (the training),” she said. “The cadre, the teachers, the instructors, the facilitators were incredibly impressive. And I think that’s a really, really important piece that’s been put in place here in Fort Cavazos.”



The day continued with visits to the Culinary Outpost Food Kiosk and the Black Jack Dining Facility, providing Wormuth with insights into the dining experiences of Soldiers. During lunch, she engaged in a sensing session with Soldiers to better understand their perspectives and concerns.



The first 90 days of a Soldier who has in-processed at Fort Cavazos is currently a large focus for Fort Cavazos leadership; changes in the process itself have been implemented throughout the last year, along with requirement for every Soldier to attend the Fort Cavazos Newcomers Orientation.



The newcomer’s brief was revamped to ensure Soldiers and family members receive all the information they need for life at the Great Place.



These changes could also be felt during Wormuth’s visit to Pegasus Troop, 1st Cavalry Division.



Pegasus Troop was created in November 2021 in an effort to integrate and welcome Soldiers and their families to the 1st Cav. Div. The reception company serves as a way to minimize issues that Soldiers often have during a permanent change of station; this is conducted through an eight-day integration program.



“One of the things that made the biggest impression on me is the work that III Armored Corps is doing to receive new Soldiers and families and get them ready before they go into the unit, make sure they have things like bank accounts, make sure that they have sorted out their pay situation set up, make sure that people know what resources are available in terms of daycare for their children, in terms of getting enrolled in schools,” Wormuth stated. “The 1st Cavalry Division actually has a program called the Pegasus Integration Program that’s an eight-day program to receive new Soldiers coming into 1st Cav. and get them all set before they ever go to the unit. And, I think that really rigorous reception approach is going to set us up for success.”



During those eight days, Soldiers complete any administrative actions they need, participate in the Army Combat Fitness Test, a Leaders Reaction Course, Sexual Assault/Harassment Response and Prevention Program and Equal Opportunity, among other online training and events, to ensure everything is done before reporting to their units.



Impressed by the rigorous reception approach and success stories like the Pegasus Integration Program and the People First Center, Wormuth highlighted the importance of identifying the best practices for replication across the Army.



“One of the things I try to do is find best practice,” she shared. “And if something is really working well, like the Pegasus integration reception here or the People First Center, we can look at how can we replicate that in other places across the Army.”



Last in the day, Wormuth visited the Family Advocacy Program and the Fort Cavazos Criminal Investigation Division.



“I would say there is a lot of work being done here across the board to take care of Soldiers and families,” she concluded.



Army Software Factory, with Army Futures Command in Austin, Texas, is requesting that Soldiers and families stationed at Fort Cavazos download the MyArmy Post app from their phone’s app store to share thoughts and suggestions. All input helps enhance services and support for the Great Place community.



Additionally, everyone at Fort Cavazos can now take advantage of the Cavazos Connector, now in its initial operating phase. Barracks Zone 1 and the circulator route are currently available to all Department of Defense ID card holders. Visit facebook.com/fortcavazosarmy for more details on routes and schedules.

