Progress on Buffalo District FUSRAP projects highlighted in annual report

Courtesy Photo | Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Progam Update - Fiscal Year 2023... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Progam Update - Fiscal Year 2023 see less | View Image Page

Updates on progress being made by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Buffalo District on the eight Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program projects in the region are highlighted in USACE’s recently released annual report.



View the annual FUSRAP report: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll11/id/6759



Program accomplishments across the Buffalo District over the past year include:



• Completing the remedial investigation for the Niagara Falls Storage Site Vicinity Property H-Prime in Lewiston, N.Y.

• Signing the record of decision for the Guterl Specialty Steel Site in Lockport, N.Y.

• Completing the acquisition process for the engineered capping contract on the landfill cap for the Seaway Site in Tonawanda, N.Y.

• Continuing remediation activities at the Luckey Site in Luckey, Ohio, to include safely shipping 37,286 cubic yards of waste for off-site disposal and treating or transporting almost four million gallons of wastewater.



Public health and safety are USACE’s top priorities. The Buffalo District remains committed to remediating the eight active FUSRAP projects in the region to protect the health and well-being of communities and the environment. These sites do not pose an immediate threat to human health or the environment.



For further information about sites under remediation by the Buffalo District, visit: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Mission/Programs/Article/3649839/formerly-utilized-sites-remedial-action-program/, email fusrap@usace.army.mil, or call (800) 833-6390 (option 4).



Information in the FUSRAP Update for Fiscal Year 2023 provides updates for each of the contaminated sites in the United States resulting from work on the nation’s early atomic energy program.



The allocation of $400 million for FUSRAP in FY23 was the highest amount received in the history of the program. It was used to fully fund ongoing remedial activities at 13 sites, conduct ongoing investigations at six sites, conduct site closeout activities at one site, and provide government oversight at one site.



FUSRAP was initiated in 1974 to identify, investigate and, if necessary, clean up or control sites throughout the United States contaminated as a result of Manhattan Engineer District or early Atomic Energy Commission activities. The MED and AEC were predecessors of the U.S. Department of Energy. Congress transferred administration and execution of FUSRAP cleanups from the DOE to USACE in October 1997. USACE continues to address sites the DOE began, sites that were referred to USACE by the DOE Office of Legacy Management under a USACE/DOE Memorandum of Understanding, and one site added to the program by statute. At the 21 active FUSRAP sites located across eight states, remedial action is planned, underway or pending final closeout.





The U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes region, the Army and the Nation in order to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war.