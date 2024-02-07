Photo By Telly Myles | In a flavorful runup to the Super Bowl, SUPSHIPNN came together for its Annual Super...... read more read more Photo By Telly Myles | In a flavorful runup to the Super Bowl, SUPSHIPNN came together for its Annual Super Bowl Chili Cookoff. Ten contestants competed for the winning title. The judges tasted each chili sample while eager supporters lined up to sample the diverse flavors. see less | View Image Page

In a flavorful runup to the Super Bowl, Supervisor of Shipbuilding, Conversion & Repair - Newport News, Va (SUPSHIPNN) came together for its much-anticipated Annual Super Bowl Chili Cookoff. This event is held just days before the big game’s kickoff.



The aroma of chili filled the air as ten contestants, each with their own unique recipes, prepared to compete for the winner’s title. The judges, armed with their discerning palates, tasted each chili sample while eager supporters lined up to sample the diverse flavors.



The event was organized by SUPSHIPNN’s Employees’ Activity Association, a group dedicated to fostering camaraderie and engagement among the staff. Their efforts ensured a smooth and enjoyable event, further strengthening the bonds within the SUPSHIPNN community.



The contestants, showcasing their culinary skills, were a mix of seasoned competitors and enthusiastic newcomers. The lineup included Dave Greenwell, Sabrina Bishop, Angela White (third place tie), Doug Hearst, Tony Logan, Greg Patterson (second place), Shawn Batey, Doreen Canuelle, Dave Sims, and Becky Nasadoski (third place tie).



Dave Greenwell, the winner of the 2024 Chili Cookoff, won the hearts and taste buds of the judges. Each contestant, however, brought their A-game, making the competition fierce and the decision challenging for the judges.



In the end, it was not just about the competition but also about the shared love for chili and the Super Bowl, the spirit of friendly competition, and the joy of being part of the SUPSHIPNN community.