USTRANSCOM awardees receive Gen. Tuttle Award

Photo By Jonathan Stefanko | Roy Longley and Bryan Spaunhorst, both assigned to U.S. Transportation Command's Strategic Plans, Policy and Logistics Directorate, receive the Gen. William G. T. Tuttle, Jr. Award for Business Acumen in Defense and Government at the National Defense Industrial Association Logistics Forum in Oklahoma City, Feb. 7. (U.S. Transportation Command photo by Jonathan Stefanko)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Roy Longley, a senior analyst at U.S. Transportation Command, and Bryan Spaunhorst, capabilities development and requirements manager at USTRANSCOM, were recognized with the Gen. William G. T. Tuttle, Jr. Award for Business Acumen in Defense and Government at the National Defense Industrial Association Logistics Forum on Feb. 7.



The pair were commended for their innovative work on enhancing USTRANSCOM’s planning, programming, budgeting, and execution processes, part of a more extensive Defense Department program aiming to allocate resources and funds effectively.



The award, presented at the conference – a platform for national security dialogue – aligns with Longley and Spaunhorst’s contributions to strengthening the defense industrial base, a core mission of the association.



“Our project went beyond refining processes; it aimed to ensure robust and efficient defense mechanisms,” Longley said.



Their initiatives, which improved operational efficiency, risk management and financial oversight, also played a critical role in securing increased budget allocations for future military needs.



Spaunhorst also emphasized the collaborative nature of this achievement, saying, “This honor really reflects the collective effort and dedication of everyone involved. Despite the challenges of being on a small team, this collective effort made it happen.”



The recognition comes when their insights are poised to influence the Future Years Defense Program 2025-2029, underscoring their ongoing commitment to enhancing defense logistics and distribution.



The Gen. William G.T. Tuttle, Jr. Award not only highlights the exceptional achievements of Longley and Spaunhorst but also reaffirms USTRANSCOM’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of operational excellence. As the national security landscape continues to evolve, their efforts are set to influence the future of defense strategies and operations.



About USTRANSCOM



U.S. Transportation Command is a warfighting combatant command that projects and sustains military power at a time and place of the nation’s choosing. USTRANSCOM underwrites the lethality of the joint force, advances American interests around the globe, and provides our nation’s leaders with strategic flexibility to select from multiple options while creating dilemmas for our adversaries.