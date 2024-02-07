Cadets, staff take part in Augmented Reality demonstration

Photo By Eric Bartelt | In experiencing Augmented Reality (AR), cadets and U.S. Military Academy staff took...... read more read more Photo By Eric Bartelt | In experiencing Augmented Reality (AR), cadets and U.S. Military Academy staff took part in a technology demonstration with Magic Leap and ARTAK on Feb. 6 at the West Point Simulation Center. As the technology grows, cadets gain experience on potential applications of AR technology for training and education. Examples of AR software can be in the form of an AR sand table used for tactical planning with multiple users in the same AR environment. see less | View Image Page

In experiencing Augmented Reality (AR), cadets and U.S. Military Academy staff took part in a technology demonstration with Magic Leap and ARTAK on Feb. 6 at the West Point Simulation Center. As the technology grows, cadets gain experience on potential applications of AR technology for training and education. Examples of AR software can be in the form of an AR sand table used for tactical planning with multiple users in the same AR environment.



Magic Leap’s Joe Nolan, senior manager, Business Development of Defense and Public Sector, presented a demonstration to cadets and staff on wearing the Augmented Reality Magic Leap 2 headset with compute pack and controller and showed them how to be able to navigate and interact with pin-point precision within the AR platform.



Nolan demonstrated to the cadets three different scenes in the AR involving an Army tactical operations center, a Police Emergency Response Center (911) and a live visualization of ship traffic in the Gulf of Mexico.



Three cadets who participated in the demonstration were Class of 2027 Cadets Jackson Rice, Sofia Farenfield and Grant Garcia, who are all members of the Army West Point Esports team.



Magic Leap and ARTAK Power Point Company, a company that also provided demonstrations, brought AR technologies to the cadets to provide them a comprehensive and data-rich environment, while ARTAK empowers stakeholders in the Area of Operations (AO) to achieve heightened situational awareness.



One of the key features of ARTAK is its ability to bring decision-makers into the operational space remotely, offering a fully immersive experience. This capability is crucial for enabling effective collaboration and informed decision-making, even when stakeholders are physically distant. By utilizing AR and VR technologies, ARTAK bridges the gap between physical and virtual environments, providing an interactive and dynamic platform for stakeholders to engage with real-time data and simulations.