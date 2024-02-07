Press Release: 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing mourns the deaths of 5 Marines in CH-53E mishap

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – (February 7, 2024) Five Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing have been confirmed deceased following a CH-53E helicopter crash on Feb. 6, 2024.



Maj. Gen. Michael J. Borgschulte, commanding general of 3rd MAW issued the following statement, “It is with a heavy heart and profound sadness that I share the loss of five outstanding Marines from 3d Marine Aircraft Wing and the “Flying Tigers” while conducting a training flight last night. These pilots and crewmembers were serving a calling greater than self and were proud to do so. We will forever be grateful for their call to duty and selfless service. To the families of our fallen Marines, we send our deepest condolences and commit to ensuring your support and care during this incredibly difficult time.”



As a matter of policy, identities of deceased service members are not released until 24-hours after all next-of-kin notifications have been completed.



Efforts to recover the remains of the Marines and equipment have begun and an investigation is underway.



Though we understand the inherent risks of military service, any loss of life is always difficult. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing stands unwavering in its commitment to supporting the families, friends, and fellow service members of the fallen Marines.



For questions regarding this release, please contact the 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations Office at 3rdmawmedia@usmc.mil.



