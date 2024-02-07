Institute for Religious Leadership honors Four Chaplains

Photo By Mel Slater | Chaplain Captain Career Course students hosted The Four Chaplains Day event that...... read more read more Photo By Mel Slater | Chaplain Captain Career Course students hosted The Four Chaplains Day event that included information and backgrounds of the four chaplains, the telling of that fateful Feb. 3, 1943 event, songs and a scene with the four chaplains giving their life vests to other Soldiers. see less | View Image Page

The Institute for Religious Leadership observed the Four Chaplains Day, Feb. 2.



The observance, is normally held on Feb. 3 of each year is one of the most honored and solemn days for Army Chaplains.



“The Four Immortal Chaplains, joining arms, offering prayers for both the living and the dead, singing hymns as the Dorchester sank, is the supreme example of service, sacrifice, and courageously living out our calling to serve others,” said Institute Commandant, Chaplain (Col.) Louis DelTufo. “It was clear that the actions of the Four Chaplains were etched into the minds of the 230 surviving passengers of the Dorchester, and their story of unity and selflessness still evokes emotions to this day.”



The ceremony recounted the actions of four chaplains, John P. Washington (Protestant), Alexander D. Goode (Jewish), George L. Fox (Catholic), and Clarke V. Poling (Protestant) on the U.S.A.T Dorchester that was torpedoed by a German U-Boat on Feb. 3, 1943, during World War II.



As the ship was sinking, the four chaplains gave their life vests to other Soldiers on the ship and thus made the ultimate sacrifice with their lives. It is said they were last seen with arms locked and singing.



In 1960, Congress authorized the Four Chaplains Medal, also called the Chaplain’s Medal of Honor and the Chaplain’s Medal for Heroism. It was presented to the next of kin on Jan. 18, 1961. It was only awarded to the four chaplains and will never be awarded again. Washington’s medal was donated by his Family and can be seen at the Chaplain Corps Museum at Fort Jackson.



“The story of the ‘Four Chaplains’ always reminds me of the goodness that is in the hearts of both Christians and Jews,” said Chaplain, Imam, (Capt.) Jamal Bey. “Though there were no Muslim Chaplains on that boat, I would like to think that if there were, they would have made the same decision. The Quran says in 5:32, ‘Whoever saves a life, it will be as if they saved all of humanity ...’ I pray we are all encouraged by and will be as courageous as The Four Chaplains.”



Chaplain Rabbi (Capt.) Dovid Egert added, “the event was very uplifting to the soul. I was able to feel the pastoral care and the raw emotion that these four chaplains gave to their troops while the Dorchester was sinking,” and “Rabbi Goode did not ask if anyone was Jewish …”



The observance was hosted by the Chaplain Captains Career Course students and led by Bey and Chaplain (Capt.) Marcus Marroquin. The Zimmerman Auditorium was packed with cadre, civilians and students.

The event included information and backgrounds of the four chaplains, the telling of that fateful Feb. 3 event, songs and a scene with the four chaplains giving their life vests to other Soldiers.



“They did such an amazing job. Very impactful and moving. Great job to Chaplain (Maj.) Patricia Nichols, Chaplain (Maj.) Jeremy Mount, Chaplain (Maj.) Michael Voudouris, and Chaplain (Maj.) Angel Berrios who are mentoring them,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Ken May, course manager, operational religious support leader course.



The actions and sacrifice of the Four Chaplains continues to represent the highest example of religious support for all chaplains to emulate regardless of faith tradition.



“The Four Chaplains displayed a unity of spirit and brotherhood that challenges every other Chaplain that has dawned the insignia of the cross of Christianity, the tablets with the star of David of Judaism, the crescent moon of Islam, the Dharmachakra of Buddhism, or the Om of Hinduism,” Marroquin said. “It’s a story of incredible sacrifice and love for country, for the soldiers in their care, and undeniably for one another, as they gave their lives, linked together arm in arm to their death.”



Students in Chaplain Basic Officer Leader Course 24-001 were able to witness the event. The newly appointed chaplains and chaplain candidates are in the first few weeks of training. The history and story of the Four Chaplains provided inspiration and gave insights on “why we serve.”



“As someone new to the Army, that’s really an amazing reminder of the legacy that I’m joining of the brave men and women who’ve gone before me specifically in the Chaplain Corps and how they’ve served our nation and what they’ve accomplished,” said 1st Lt. Joseph Davis, chaplain candidate. “It inspires me to look back over our history and to want to be a part of that. To want to live up to those values as best I can.



Specifically, the self-sacrificial service that was displayed in that event.”



For more information on the Four Chaplains visit: https://armyhistory.org/no-greater-glory-the-four-chaplains-and-the-sinking-of-the-usat-dorchester/