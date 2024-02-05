III MEF Marine receives FMRO CWO of the Year Award

Photo By Cpl. Alora Finigan | U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Holmberg, a financial management...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Alora Finigan | U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Holmberg, a financial management resource officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, poses for a photo after being awarded the Financial Management Resource Officer CWO of the Year for the inaugural 2023 Marine Corps Financial Management Awards Program at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 7, 2024. To be awarded the Financial Management Resource Officer CWO of the Year, a Marine should demonstrate financial management initiative, financial management systems improvement, and embrace and demonstrate innovation. Financial management initiatives include consistent timely and accurate payments, training which directly enhanced financial management, creating financial policy, and improving audit readiness. A Marine should also contribute to financial management systems improvement by embracing and demonstrating innovation. Holmberg is a native of Washington. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alora Finigan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP COURTNEY, Okinawa, Japan - U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 3 Matthew Holmberg, a financial management resource officer with III Marine Expeditionary Force, was awarded the Financial Management Resource Officer CWO of the Year for the inaugural 2023 Marine Corps Financial Management Awards Program, Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 30, 2024.



To be awarded the Financial Management Resource Officer CWO of the Year, a Marine should demonstrate financial management initiative, financial management systems improvement, and embrace and demonstrate innovation. Financial management initiatives include consistent timely and accurate payments, training which directly enhanced financial management, creating financial policy, and improving audit readiness. A Marine should also contribute to financial management systems improvement by embracing and demonstrating innovation.



“Chief Warrant Officer Holmberg is absolutely deserving of this award,” said Maj. Nicholas Payne, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff, G-8, with III MEF. “Over the past two years while at III MEF, his proficiency and dedication has led to improved processes for financial management across the MEF. We are extremely proud of him being recognized at the highest levels.”



Chief Warrant Officer 3 Holmberg is responsible for supporting III MEF by providing critical accounting, business management systems expertise, and analyzing efficient resource execution through financial trends and transactions.



“What really motivates me to perform above the standard is the desire to fix problems, improve processes, or solve financial management problems for Marines,” said Holmberg. “There can be some impacts to our relationships with our host nation or partner nations if we are not successful and I'd like to think that I’ve been successful due to the support of everybody else within the financial management community at III MEF.”



The Marine Corps Financial Management Awards Program was established in 2023 and is sponsored by the Marine Corps Association and Foundation to recognize the outstanding achievement and innovation of individual Marines and civilian Marines who made significant contributions to the financial management community and exemplified superior excellence and dedication to the mission. Chief Warrant Officer 3 Holmberg will formally receive the award March 22, 2024. His award represents his efforts enhancing financial management in the Marine Corps and improving the financial stability of Marines.



