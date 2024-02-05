Moody introduces new online ID card renewal

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – With an expansion to a Department of Defense pilot program, most Uniformed Services Identification (USID) cardholders local to Moody Air Force Base, Georgia can now renew their ID cards online and receive them in the mail.



The ongoing pilot program is for the renewal of active USID cards, not for the initial issue. Moody AFB was a test base for this new process which strives to reduce wait times for active duty military personnel and civilian government employees by allowing family members and retirees to renew their USID cards remotely.



“This is long overdue, as far as modernizing how we operate in the customer support section,” said Capt. Jarious Dingle, 23rd Force Support Squadron Military Personnel Flight commander. “It gives time back to our internal personnel and our customers, and with that, it decreases wait time and foot traffic, enabling us to give a better product to our customers.”



For those whose schedule conflicts with MPF hours of operation, James Petersen, 23rd Wing MPF site manager, explains one major benefit of this new program.



“It saves time for the sponsor and family member,” he stated. “If the family member is a working spouse or a child in school, they don’t have to take time off to get their card renewed.”



According to Mike Zarlenga, with the Defense Manpower Data Center, the DoD currently issues 2.5 million USID cards yearly with approximately one million being eligible for online renewal.



Working with DMDC and consolidating data, the Moody MPF team took the initiative to develop a two-page handout outlining eligibility and step-by-step guidance. To ensure customers have a seamless renewal process, the team provided the pamphlet to the Air Force DEERS Project Office.



Dingle hopes this platform is a stepping stone for what’s to come in the customer support section so he and his team can continue process improvements and better serve Team Moody.



To renew online, the sponsors can visit the “ID Card Office Online” (IDCO) website at https://idco.dmdc.osd.mil/idco.



More information on the program, including eligibility criteria, is available on the cac.mil website.



Editor’s Note: Information from this article was provided by the U.S. Department of Defense and the original article can be viewed on defense.gov

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 16:31 Story ID: 463425 Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Moody introduces new online ID card renewal, by SrA Deanna Muir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.