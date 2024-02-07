Lithuanian Ambassador Visits “The First Team”

Troopers from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team “Black Jack”, 1st Cavalry Division, received Audra Plepytė, the Lithuanian Ambassador to the United States and Mexico, as she showed her appreciation for their service within her nation during their rotation in support of the United States European Command. Plepytė visited Troopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, and 3rd Battalion, 16th Field Artillery Regiment on Fort Cavazos, Feb. 6, 2024.



“The Troopers told me that their stay in Lithuania during the rotation was beneficial for them,” said Plepytė. “I know how important it is for our Soldiers and our military to cooperate with U.S. professional Soldiers.”



“Black Jack” Troopers returned last year from supporting NATO allies across Europe. The Republic of Lithuania was a key nation involving 1st Cavalry Division units. Plepytė met with “First Team” Leaders and Troopers who had demonstrated their expertise in their specializations throughout the 9-month rotation, training alongside our partners in the Lithuanian Land Forces.



“First Team” Troopers are able to discover new cultures when on deployment to Europe, experiencing new cuisine, music, cinema, and ways of life. While away from home, Troopers have the opportunity to train alongside professionals from partner nations, enforcing the idea that every 1st Cavalry Division Trooper is apart of something larger than themselves.



“It’s so important for the Lithuanian people to have American troops on our ground; it just gives us a sense of security and defense,” said Plepytė. “Having your Soldiers working with ours, shoulder to shoulder.”



Plepytė was presented with a display put together by “Black Jack” leaders to show their appreciation to her nation, which included battalion symbols and flags.



“The Lithuanians were just amazing allies and friends to us, and in every opportunity, they would say thank you,” said Lt. Col. Jay Ireland, commander of 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment. “I would get pulled aside, even by the highest-ranking members of the Lithuanian government, and they would say, “Jay, do you need anything? Do your Soldiers need anything?” it was just an incredible opportunity.”



Ambassador Plepytė was previously the Permanent Representative of Lithuania to the United Nations from 2017-2021 and also served as the Lithuanian Ambassador to Spain from 2010-2014. 1st Cavalry Division Headquarters and subordinate units will be deployed across Europe this spring to support our NATO allies, including the Republic of Lithuania.

Date Taken: 02.06.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US