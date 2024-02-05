My DCMA: Samantha Alger, industrial specialist

FORT EUSTIS, Va. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Samantha Alger shares her story.



My name is Samantha Alger and this is "My DCMA."



I am an industrial specialist with DCMA Southeast here. I enjoy working at this location because I have been exposed to a wide variety of contractors and contracts needed in my area. As a result, I have gained a deep understanding of how the tools we use are connected and the impact of each one. I feel this has helped me grow more as a person and professionally.



My job duties include completing production surveillance on contracts and track them through physical completion. I also review my workload and assist others in reviewing contracts for data integrity through contract receipt and review, while also assisting with team workload assignments and realignment. Additionally, I assist the Delivery Schedule Manager team with training and help provide a field user’s perspective and recommendations for tool enhancements and actions.



I have been a part of DCMA since April 2019. I enjoy working for DCMA because I feel that the work we do matters. I believe what DCMA does is essential to ensure assets get to the warfighter in a timely manner. I also truly enjoy the people I work with and couldn’t ask for a better team.



My favorite hobbies include gardening and cooking. Something I find unique about myself is that I have a master’s degree in counseling.



My future career goal is to grow into a leadership position where I can continue to support the warfighter and advocate for my teammates.



In 2024, I hope to improve communication with the teams I work with and continue to work on special projects that expose me to more areas to grow and learn.

