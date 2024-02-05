Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    My DCMA: Samantha Alger, industrial specialist

    Photo By Cheryl Jamieson | Samantha Alger is an industrial specialist assigned to DCMA Southeast on Fort Eustis,...... read more read more

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2024

    Story by Elizabeth Szoke 

    Defense Contract Management Agency

    FORT EUSTIS, Va. – My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Samantha Alger shares her story.

    My name is Samantha Alger and this is "My DCMA."

    I am an industrial specialist with DCMA Southeast here. I enjoy working at this location because I have been exposed to a wide variety of contractors and contracts needed in my area. As a result, I have gained a deep understanding of how the tools we use are connected and the impact of each one. I feel this has helped me grow more as a person and professionally.

    My job duties include completing production surveillance on contracts and track them through physical completion. I also review my workload and assist others in reviewing contracts for data integrity through contract receipt and review, while also assisting with team workload assignments and realignment. Additionally, I assist the Delivery Schedule Manager team with training and help provide a field user’s perspective and recommendations for tool enhancements and actions.

    I have been a part of DCMA since April 2019. I enjoy working for DCMA because I feel that the work we do matters. I believe what DCMA does is essential to ensure assets get to the warfighter in a timely manner. I also truly enjoy the people I work with and couldn’t ask for a better team.

    My favorite hobbies include gardening and cooking. Something I find unique about myself is that I have a master’s degree in counseling.

    My future career goal is to grow into a leadership position where I can continue to support the warfighter and advocate for my teammates.

    In 2024, I hope to improve communication with the teams I work with and continue to work on special projects that expose me to more areas to grow and learn.

