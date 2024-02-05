MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – (February 7, 2024) The U.S. Marine Corps is searching for five U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.



The Marines were flying a CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter during a routine training flight from Creech Air Force Base to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Feb. 6, 2024, when the aircraft was reported overdue.



The aircraft was located by civil authorities in Pine Valley, California, at 9:08 AM PST on February 7, 2024. The 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing is managing search and rescue efforts through the Wing Operations Command Center and using ground and aviation assets to locate the aircrew in coordination with the San Diego County Sheriff's Department and multiple federal, state and local agencies. The most up-to-date information will be released as it becomes available.



For questions regarding this release, please contact the 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations Office at 3rdmawmedia@usmc.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 13:36 Story ID: 463405 Location: PINE VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 56 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Press Release: Search and rescue operations underway for U.S. Marines, by CPT Stephanie Leguizamon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.