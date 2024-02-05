Moody introduces digital promotion testing

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. -- The Weighted Airman Promotion System test will transition to electronic administration, impacting 2024 technical sergeant and staff sergeant promotion cycles for Airmen at Moody Air Force Base.



The transition fulfilled a much-needed update in the Air Force’s efforts to modernize personnel development. E-testing is a secure platform for fair and equal opportunity in promotions and career advancement.



“The days with testing with a number two pencil and scantrons is the old way of doing business,” said Chief Master Sgt. Michael Cherry, 23rd Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader. “This adds an efficiency to mission readiness and an understanding of newer technologies. Going in, this increases time efficiency so the individual can go in to do their test and it is sent straight to AFPC and that individual can then get back to taking care of the mission that they are responsible for.”



Airmen eligible for promotion can expect to receive invitation emails later this month, guiding them to the PearsonVUE website where they can set up an account by creating a username and password.



Test Control Officers or unit WAPS monitors will reach out to every eligible Airman to arrange a visit to the base education and testing center for the signing of their designated official test date. During this session, they will go over testing guidelines and individual obligations, emphasizing the necessity of having their username and password on hand for the test day.



In addition, Airmen who have not received the instructional email or have not created an account due to various reasons such as outdated email information in vMPF or deployment will receive guidance on setting up their individual account.



Furthermore, Airmen must ensure they arrive punctually in uniform and with their Common Access Card. Moreover, it is crucial for them to bear in mind their username and password.



Not being adequately prepared, which includes not having or being aware of their username and password, may lead to being labeled as absent for testing. Airmen have the option to recover their username through their first and last names along with their email account. Additionally, they can reset their password by answering security questions they set up during account creation. However, Airmen who are unable to reset their password and access their individual account will be considered absent for testing.



“This is an exciting time for Moody AFB and the Air Force as a whole,” said Michelle Brinson, Test control officer for Moody AFB. “I believe that this step the Air Force is taking will help the careers of our Airmen. We will no longer have to package and mail testing weekly. Testing online also helps with our GSU’s who are not located near a base the opportunity to test at many PearsonVue centers and afford them for flexibility. I am very excited; I can't wait to participate in this new testing adventure.”



If eligible Airmen do not receive an e-mail or they can’t find it, they can go directly to the PearsonVUE website and create an account.



Editor’s Note: Information from this article was provided by AF.mil and the original article can be viewed on https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/3660220/waps-testing-going-digital-in-february-2024/

