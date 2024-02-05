Munson Army Health Center supports Army Quality of Life Wellness Event

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Command Team, Col. Michael Mendenhall and Sgt. Maj. Jason...... read more read more Photo By Maria Christina Yager | Munson Army Health Center Command Team, Col. Michael Mendenhall and Sgt. Maj. Jason Trevino, talk with an Army spouse following a brief during an Army Quality of Life Focus Panel on Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Feb. 2. Mendenhall served as a panel member providing information to Soldiers and their families about receiving medical care and services from the military treatment facility and TRICARE network providers. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEAVENWORTH, KANSAS -- Munson Army Health Center leadership recently served on an Army Quality of Life Panel, along with other installation leaders, fielding questions and sharing information with Soldiers and family members from the U.S. Army Corrections Brigade, one of the largest tenant organizations on post.



“For some of these family members it was their first interaction with the Defense Health Agency and getting medical care in the Military Health System,” said Col. Michael S. Mendenhall, MAHC commander. “Although we participate in the installation’s Newcomers Brief, you may have newlyweds, or family members who arrive on station after their Soldier, or others who could simply use more information.”



Mendenhall provided Soldiers and family members in attendance with an overview of healthcare services available at Munson and how to access them. He also explained the referrals process for accessing care with a TRICARE-network provider if services are not available at Munson and answered questions about enrollment in the Exceptional Family Member Program.



“We have had a lot of new Soldiers, and their families, join our organization over the past year and some of them are new to the military and may not understand how to access medical care or use other benefits they have earned,” said ACB 1st Sgt. Alicia Foster. ACB Soldiers operate the United States Disciplinary Barracks, the only maximum-security facility in the Department of Defense.



Foster explained that ACB leadership facilitated the event, which included the garrison command team and directors for housing, childcare, spouse employment, Army Community Service and Munson, to support the well-being of Soldiers and family members.



“Quality of life programs promote the health and well-being of the Army’s people, increasing recruiting and retention and reducing overall stress and uncertainty. Increased quality of life for Soldiers, and their family members, is directly tied to increased Army readiness,” Foster said.



Munson provides core services to TRICARE beneficiaries including primary care, pharmacy, laboratory, and radiology services. Other services include physical and occupational therapy, mental health, nutrition counseling, and Soldier medical readiness including dental and optometry.



Mendenhall said that this event had his full support and additional representatives from the health center, like pharmacy, patient advocate, EFMP and nutrition were available after the panel, during breakout sessions, to provide more information about services.



“Munson provides such an important piece of Soldier and family overall wellness. It was good for our team to be here,” Mendenhall said. “Soldiers and families received information and discovered programs they were previously unaware of, which was the overall goal.”



Munson serves more than 13,000 Military Health System beneficiaries on Fort Leavenworth and in the greater Kansas City area.



Visit https://Munson.TRICARE.mil to learn more about medical services at Munson.