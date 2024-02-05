323rd Military Intelligence Battalion receives Army Award for Maintenance Excellence

Photo By Maj. Joshua Frye | Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion maintenance, CBRN and...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Joshua Frye | Soldiers assigned to the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion maintenance, CBRN and logistics sections, pose alongside Mr. Kevin Davis, Headquarters Department of the Army G44M-Field Maintenance Operations Division, U.S. Army Reserve Command G4 sergeant major, U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. Major Alice Torres, and U.S. Army Master Sgt. Jill Eshleman, Military Intelligence Readiness Command Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment First Sergeant, after an awards ceremony. The 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, U.S. Army Reserve, received the Department of the Army level Army Award for Maintenance Excellence, MTOE medium category, in an event honoring the unit held on Fort George G. Meade, Md., Jan. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Maj. Joshua Frye) see less | View Image Page

The 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command, U.S. Army Reserve, received the Department of the Army level Army Award for Maintenance Excellence (AAME), MTOE medium category, in an event honoring the unit, Jan. 20, 2024.



The purpose of the award is to recognize Army units and/or activities that have demonstrated excellence in maintenance operations. The Chief of Staff (CSA) facilitates the AAME program.



U.S. Army Reserve Col. Melissa Adamski, commander of the Military Intelligence Readiness Command (MIRC), addressed soldiers, during the awards ceremony. She specifically singled out Chief Warrant Officer 3 Gabriel Martinez, 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion maintenance technician and Staff Sgt. Myles Kalf, 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion Maintenance NCOIC, for their efforts.



“I’m truly proud. This is the first time a MIRC unit has ever won an AAME,” said Adamski during her speech. “This is the Army Award for Maintenance Excellence, but it also deeply involved the logistics sections. Supply and maintenance had to work together very closely.”



Other speakers included U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Philip Boldt, commander of the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and U.S. Army Reserve Col. Courtney Ray, commander of the 336th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Military Intelligence Readiness Command. Ray previously served as 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion commander.



Each speaker also emphasized the contributions of the entire 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion maintenance, CBRN, maintenance and logistics sections.



Mr. Kevin Davis, Headquarters Department of the Army G44M-Field Maintenance Operations Division attended the ceremony on behalf of the Army G4 staff.



U.S. Army Reserve Command dispatched Sgt. Maj. Alice Torres, U.S. Army Reserve Command G4 Sergeant Major, who presented a U.S. Army Reserve G4 coin.



As the AAME win reflected positively on the unit’s hosting installation, U.S. Army Col. Michael Sapp, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade, attended the event as an honored guest.



Adamski concluded her speech by looking towards the future. “This sets the tone for years to come. It’s put the Military Intelligence Readiness Command, the 336th Military Intelligence Brigade, the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion, and Fort George G. Meade on the map.”



The Military Intelligence Readiness Command consists of over 6,300 Soldiers in more than 40 units across the continental US, Hawaii, and Europe. Since its inception, the MIRC has deployed approximately 6,000 Soldiers in support of named and unnamed contingencies around the world and provides operational intelligence support to nearly every national intelligence agency and Combatant Command.