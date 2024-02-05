Youngstown Air Reserve Station hosted a junior enlisted symposium, Jan. 8-10, 2024. The symposium focused on the Airmen’s readiness, career and resilience.



Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer McKendree, the 910th Airlift Wing command chief, organized the event. McKendree expressed the importance for Airmen to have the knowledge of various steps needed to advance their military careers.



“Enlisted development is critical to the retention of our Airmen,” said McKendree. “We must invest the time and resources necessary to ensure they’ve been provided information beyond what’s part of their normal duties.”



Symposium participants left positive feedback on post-event surveys. Some said it provided beneficial information that they hadn’t yet encountered in their Air Force careers.



Keeping Airmen in the military is not only important to the Air Force Reserve, but the 910th Airlift Wing as well, and positive early experiences can help boost retention ratees.



“Our Airmen Symposium was targeted for E-4 and below,” said McKendree. It’s important for us as supervisors and leaders to get it right with this group of Airmen; otherwise, they may not consider reenlisting. We have the opportunity to make a real impact in their career and life.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.07.2024 10:34 Story ID: 463377 Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen symposium focuses on readiness, career and resilience, by TSgt Juliet Louden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.