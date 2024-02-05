Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen symposium focuses on readiness, career and resilience

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2024

    Story by Tech. Sgt. Juliet Louden 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Youngstown Air Reserve Station hosted a junior enlisted symposium, Jan. 8-10, 2024. The symposium focused on the Airmen’s readiness, career and resilience.

    Chief Master Sgt. Jennifer McKendree, the 910th Airlift Wing command chief, organized the event. McKendree expressed the importance for Airmen to have the knowledge of various steps needed to advance their military careers.

    “Enlisted development is critical to the retention of our Airmen,” said McKendree. “We must invest the time and resources necessary to ensure they’ve been provided information beyond what’s part of their normal duties.”

    Symposium participants left positive feedback on post-event surveys. Some said it provided beneficial information that they hadn’t yet encountered in their Air Force careers.

    Keeping Airmen in the military is not only important to the Air Force Reserve, but the 910th Airlift Wing as well, and positive early experiences can help boost retention ratees.

    “Our Airmen Symposium was targeted for E-4 and below,” said McKendree. It’s important for us as supervisors and leaders to get it right with this group of Airmen; otherwise, they may not consider reenlisting. We have the opportunity to make a real impact in their career and life.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.07.2024 10:34
    Story ID: 463377
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen symposium focuses on readiness, career and resilience, by TSgt Juliet Louden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    reserveready

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT